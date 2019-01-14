Orion Minerals : Prieska Mineral Resource Exceeds 30Mt @ 3.7% Zn & 1.2% Cu

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 15 January 2019

Prieska Total Mineral Resource Exceeds 30Mt @ 3.7% Zn and

1.2% Cu Following Updated Open Pit Resource

Updated total Mineral Resource estimate completed for the Prieska Zinc-Copper Project in South Africa,including an updated Resource for the +105m Level Target (Open Pit), using all 2018 data.

Prieska total Mineral Resource, reported and classified in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), nowstands at: 30.49Mt @ 3.7% Zn and 1.2% Cu, including Indicated Mineral Resources of 19.13Mt @ 3.59%Zn and 1.18% Cu.

Updated +105m Level Mineral Resource: 1.76Mt @ 2.0% Zn and 1.5% Cu including an Indicated Resourceof 0.62Mt @ 3.05% Zn and 1.54% Cu.

The total Mineral Resource follows the updated Deep Sulphide Resource of 28.73Mt @ 3.8% Zn and 1.2%

Cu which underpinned the Phase 1 Scoping Study announced before Christmas. The Bankable FeasibilityStudy, which will incorporate the total Mineral Resource, is on track for completion in Q2 2019.

Orion's Managing Director and CEO, Errol Smart, commented:

"The completion of the first 'global' Mineral Resource for Prieska, encompassing all 2018 drilling data, is a great way to start 2019. The total Mineral Resource for the Project now stands at over 30 million tonnes, cementing its position as one of the more significant new VMS development projects globally and highlighting its potential to underpin a substantial, long-life mining operation.

The total Mineral Resource includes an updated Mineral Resource for the +105m Level Open Pit Target, which was not included in the robust Scoping Study on the Phase 1, 10-year project announced just before Christmas. While the +105m Level Mineral Resource will be included in the Bankable Feasibility Study which is due for completion in Q2 this year, it is important to note that this deposit will only be scheduled for mining as part of our Phase 2 operations later in the life of the project.

Our focus remains squarely on the Deep Sulphide Mineral Resource, which will underpin the first decade of operations at Prieska and play a pivotal role in the Company's imminent transformation into a significant base metals developer this year. Near-mine exploration of the extensions to the Deep Sulphide Resource and satellite discoveries, such as those announced before Christmas, provides potential to extend life of mine or increase annual production in the future."

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or Company) is pleased to announce an updated total Mineral Resource comprising Indicated and Inferred Resources of 30.49Mt grading 3.7% Zn and 1.2% Cu at its Prieska Zinc-Copper Project (Prieska Project) in the Northern Cape, South Africa, following the completion of an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the +105m Level Target (Open Pit) (Figure 1).

The new total Mineral Resource follows the landmark upgrade to the Deep Sulphide Mineral Resource announced just before Christmas (refer ASX release 18 December 2018)1 and the subsequent Scoping Study which confirmed a robust Phase 1 development for the Prieska Project (refer ASX release 19 December 2018). The total Mineral Resource will be incorporated in the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) due for completion in Q2 2019.

Updated +105m Level Mineral Resource

Since the first +105m Level Mineral Resource announcement (refer ASX release 8 February 2018), the geological wireframe and resource estimate have been updated to include additional drill data and refinements to modelling of metallurgical zonation to re-evaluate the model (Figure 2).

The changes to the Mineral Resource estimate have successfully increased the total +105m Level Mineral Resource to 1.76Mt grading 2.0% Zn and 1.5% Cu, with 0.62Mt grading 3.05% Zn and 1.54% Cu of the Mineral Resource classified in the higher-confidence Indicated category.

The +105m Level Mineral Resources shown in Table 1 are based on drilling data available for the Repli Prospecting Right. The Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), with supporting information provided in Appendix 1:

Classification Mineralised Zone Tonnes Zn (tonnes) Zn (%) Cu (tonnes) Cu (%) Indicated Supergene 624,000 19,000 3.05 10,000 1.54 Total 624,000 19,000 3.05 10,000 1.54 Inferred Oxide 511,000 4,000 0.9 3,000 0.6 Supergene 627,000 11,000 1.8 14,000 2.2 Total 1,138,000 16,000 1.4 17,000 1.5 +105m Level Mineral Resource Total 1,762,000 35,000 2.0 27,000 1.5

Note: +105m Level Mineral Resource bottom cut-off = 0.3% Cu. Mineral Resources stated at zero % cut-off.

Tonnes are rounded to thousands, which may result in rounding errors.

Table 1: Global Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Statement for the +105m Level Target of the Prieska Project.

1 Mineral Resource reported in ASX release of 18 December 2018: "Landmark Resource Upgrade Sets Strong Foundation" available to the public on www.orionminerals.com.au/investors/market-news.Competent Person Orion's exploration: Mr. Errol Smart. Competent Person: Orion's Mineral Resource: Mr. Sean Duggan. Orion confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included above. For the Mineral Resources, the company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the ASX release of 18 December 2018 continue to apply and have not materially changed. Orion confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented here have not materially changed.

Figure 1: Longitudinal schematic section showing the historically-mined area and the +105m Level and Deep Sulphide Mineral Resources at the Prieska Project, with the Deep Sulphide Resource sub-divided into the Repli and Vardocube Mineral Resource areas.

Figure 2: Isometric view showing the +105m Level Mineral Resource with the Supergene Zone in green and Oxide Zone in red. The area between the Oxide and Supergene Zones is a leached (clay) zone with insignificant Zn and Cu values and is excluded from the Mineral Resource.

The updated +105m Level Mineral Resource incorporates the results of 3,981m of drilling from 43 holes. The only new hole drilled since the +105m Level Mineral Resource announcement, OCOD138, intersected 2.18m at 8.61% Zn, 1.43% Cu, 0.33 g/t Au and 10.10 g/t Ag from 93.42m in supergene mineralisation (refer ASX release 5 November 2018)2.

2 Exploration Results reported in ASX release of 5 November 2018: "Thick, high-grade zinc-copper intercepts at Prieska Project" available to the public on www.orionminerals.com.au/investors/market-news.Competent Person: Mr JE Potgieter. Orion confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcement. Orion confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified.

In compliance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8.1, the following sections present a summary of all information material to understanding the reported Mineral Resource estimates:

Geology & Geological Interpretation

The Prieska Zn-Cu Deposit is a Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposit which is situated in the southernmost exposures of the north-northwest trending Kakamas Terrain, which forms part of the Mid-Proterozoic Namaqualand Metamorphic Complex. The deposit is hosted by the Copperton Formation of the Areachap Group.

The structural sequence at the mine consists of a footwall Smouspan Gneiss Member, Prieska Copper Mines Assemblage, which hosts the sulphide mineralisation, and the hangingwall Vogelstruisbult Gneiss Member.

The +105m Level Target occurs above the upper limit of historically mined Prieska Zn-Cu Deposit at approximately 100m depth below surface, up to surface. It has a strike length of 867m and vary between 1.5m and 23m.

The +105m Level Target comprises four defined zones. These are:

• Haematite-goethite-quartz oxide zone (gossan) from surface to approximately 33m;

• Clay (kaolinite) zone developed in places below 33m;

• Chalcocite dominant supergene zone between approximately 42m and 70m; and

• Mixed supergene-sulphide zone between approximately 70m and 90m below surface. This has a relatively sharp contact with the fresh underlying massive sulphides.

Two zones have been defined for inclusion as part of the +105m Level Mineral Resource and these are referred to as the Oxide Zone and Supergene Zone.

Drilling Techniques

The drilling techniques used on which the Mineral Resource estimate is based are surface Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling and both surface and underground diamond drilling.

RC holes have been drilled using a 140mm diameter RC hammer bit.

Diamond drilling from surface was done with NQ core size using a triple tube core barrel to improve core recovery in soft formations. No core orientation was done.

Underground drilling was done with a double tube core barrel and BX size reverse flush.

Sampling & Sub-Sampling Techniques

RC samples were collected at 1m intervals via a cyclone and collected in polyweave bags. Each sample was split via a 3-tier splitter, followed by a single splitter to produce two samples of approximately 2.5kg each (an "original" and a "duplicate").

Diamond core was cut at a core yard and half core taken as the sample. In friable ore where core splitting was not possible half of the broken friable material was sampled using a spoon and scraper. Diamond core was sampled on 1m intervals where possible, sample lengths were adjusted to ensure samples do not cross geological boundaries or other features.

All sampling was done under the supervision of a qualified geologist.

Sample Analysis Method

Three laboratories were used. Repli (Agama) drilling used Genalysis South Africa (Pty) Ltd (Genalysis) and Orion used ALS Chemex (Pty) Ltd (ALS) with SGS Laboratory used as the referee laboratory.

Analyses were by the Inductively Coupled Plasma and Optical Emission Spectroscopy ("ICP-OES") methodology. Initially ALS used a three-acid digest, but it was changed to an Aqua-regia digest in November 2017. Genalysis used a four-acid digest and SGS an Aqua-regia digest.

Estimation Methodology

The wireframe of the +105m Level Target mineralised zone was constructed for Mineral Resource estimation utilising Zn% values greater than or equal to 0.6% and Cu% values greater than or equal to 0.3%.

Samples were composited to 1m. The exceptionally high assay values for all variables were capped to selected thresholds using the Parker methodology.

Following a spatial analysis, the composite data was used to estimate the block grades using ordinary kriging. Estimation runs using more than one neighbourhood were utilised for all variables and the first estimation run in each case had smaller searches.

A block model with cells of 40m X by 40m Y by 5m Z was used for the +105m Level Target with a sub-cell size of 2.5m x 2.5m x 2.5m.

Bulk Densities (t/m3) were determined using the water displacement method. Due to poor core recoveries the density data in the Oxide Zone is sparse with only 14 samples available. There are 134 density measurements in the Supergene Zone. The entire sample (normally 1m length) was measured. Local block estimates of density were produced using ordinary kriging in areas of close-spaced sampling. A second pass with longer search radii was utilised and the remaining blocks were populated using grid filling.

DatamineTM was utilised to create a block model and measure individual block volumes within each zone and these data were imported into IsatisTM for further analysis.

The Oxide and Supergene zones were analysed independently to ensure that the plane for estimation had an optimal orientation.

The Oxide and Supergene zones were reported independently in the Mineral Resource statement.

Resource Classification

The geology of the two zones making up the +105m Level Mineral Resource is relatively uncomplicated, and the key issues relate to the delineation of the domain boundaries (not geology).

The Oxide Zone is classified as Inferred Mineral Resource. The geological model is defined to a reasonable level and there is sufficiently accurate data to produce local block estimates using ordinary kriging, albeit there is a limited number of samples. There is a high level of uncertainty associated with the zonal estimation of density due to a low number of samples as well as possible inaccuracies associated with core loss. The collapse breccia (part of sinkhole) will also have the largest effect on this zone and this has not been well defined.

The Supergene Zone is classified as both Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources. The geological model is defined to a reasonable level and there is sufficiently accurate data coverage to produce local block estimates using ordinary kriging. In parts of the Supergene Zone there are sufficient data for reasonably accurate local block estimates of grade (~69% of volume populated by 1st pass kriging). The low number of density samples is a concern but local block estimation with reasonable accuracy was possible. The kriging performance parameters, e.g. slope of regression, were utilised to make a distinction between the Indicated and Inferred levels of confidence.

The results conform to the view of the Competent Person.

Metallurgy

Metallurgical test work indicated that a separate zinc and copper concentrate of the supergene mineralisation is achievable, test work of the oxide mineralisation however was unsuccessful.

The oxide mineralisation has a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction as it occurs close to the surface and treatment of this type of ore by means of leaching is well known in the industry.