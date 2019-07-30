Orion Minerals : Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2019

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

Payments to directors and associates were on normal commercial terms. These payments represent director fees and payments in terms of consultancy agreements with director-related entities.

Note: On 19 July 2019, $1.2M of the $3.35M Tranche 2 of the recent Placement was received. The balance of Tranche 2 funds, being $2.15M, are expected to be received shortly. Refer to the Company's June 2019 Activities Report for further details.

Convertible Note

On 17 March 2017, Orion Minerals Ltd (Company) issued 232,692,294 convertible notes each with a face value of 2.6 cents, raising $6.05M (Notes). Key terms of the Notes are as follows:

Security: secured over certain assets of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Maturity Date: 30 September 2019. In January 2019, noteholders approved extension of the Maturity Date from 17 March 2019 to 30 September 2019.

Interest: 12% per annum calculated and payable quarterly in arrears.

Conversion: Noteholders may elect to convert part or all of their Notes at any time prior to the maturity date.

Conversion Price: 2.6 cents per fully paid ordinary share ( Share ).

). Early redemption by the Company: Company may elect to redeem all or some of the Notes by notice to the noteholder, however the noteholder shall have the right, within 14 days of receipt of an early redemption notice from the Company, to convert the Notes the subject of the early redemption notice into Shares at the Conversion Price.

Early redemption by the noteholder: Noteholders may require the Company to redeem the Notes if an event of default occurs and the noteholders by special resolution approve the redemption. At any time before the Maturity Date, a noteholder may elect to redeem and set off some or all of the Notes held by it for the redemption amount as part of an equity capital raising by the Company permitted by the note deed and in which the noteholder may have a right to participate in ( Equity Raising ), such that the redemption amount is set off against the amount payable by the Noteholder to subscribe for securities under the Equity Raising.

), such that the redemption amount is set off against the amount payable by the Noteholder to subscribe for securities under the Equity Raising. Redemption amount: Outstanding facility amount with respect to each Note.

The Company issued 10.38M Shares on 23 April 2019, as a result of a Noteholder's election to convert all of their Notes to Shares, thereby reducing the Notes liability to $5.78M. Interest accrued at the end of the quarter was $0.2M. Further details of the key terms of the Notes are set out in the Company's 8 March 2017 ASX release.

Convertible Loan

On 25 January 2019, the Company announced a $3.6M loan facility with Tembo Capital Mining Fund II LP (Tembo) (Loan Facility). The key terms of the Loan Facility are:

Loan Facility Amount: Up to $3.6M;

Interest: Capitalised at 12% per annum accrued daily on the amount drawn down;

Repayment: Tembo may elect for repayment of the Outstanding Amount to be satisfied by the issue of Shares by the Company to Tembo at a deemed issue price of 2.6 cents per Share, subject to receipt of Shareholder approval. The Outstanding Amount must be repaid by 25 January 2020, or if Tembo elects to receive Shares in repayment of the Outstanding Amount in lieu of payment in cash, the date on which the Shares are to be issued to Tembo (or such later date as may be agreed between Tembo and Orion);

Establishment fee:

Cash - capitalised 5% of the Loan Facility Amount, payable on the Repayment date; and

Options - 11M unlisted Orion options, exercisable at a price of 3.0 cents per option, expiring on 17 June 2024. The options were issued on 17 June 2019, following receipt of shareholder approval at a general meeting held on 7 June 2019.

Security: Loan Facility is unsecured.

At quarter end, the balance of the Loan Facility was $3.95M (including capitalised interest and fees).

Redeemable Preference Shares

A subscription agreement was entered into between Repli Trading No 27 (Pty) Ltd (Repli) (a 73.33% owned subsidiary of Agama Exploration & Mining (Pty) Ltd (Agama)) and Anglo American sefa Mining Fund (AASMF) on 2 November 2015. Under the terms of the agreement, AASMF subscribed for 15.75M Repli redeemable preference shares at a subscription price of ZAR1 per redeemable preference share. The key terms of the agreement are as follows:

15.75M cumulative redeemable non-participating preference shares;

non-participating preference shares; Subscription price ZAR15.75M;

Dividend rate - prime lending rate in South Africa;

Dividend payment - dividends accrue annually based on the subscription price. Fifty percent of the dividends which have accrued and accumulated from the date of issue until 2 years after the Copperton Project mining right ( Mining Right ) has been issued shall become due and payable on the scheduled dividend date (approximately 4 years after the issue date). Balance of the accrued and accumulated dividends to be paid at the relevant redemption date;

) has been issued shall become due and payable on the scheduled dividend date (approximately 4 years after the issue date). Balance of the accrued and accumulated dividends to be paid at the relevant redemption date; Redemption date is the earlier of 7 years after the issue date or 4 years after the Mining Right has been issued;

Redemption amount consists of:

ZAR15.75M;

any unpaid and accumulated dividends; and

Settlement premium based on IRR of 13.5%, taking into account all cash flows from the preference shares in order to get an overall IRR of 13.5% (IRR is fixed for the duration that the preference shares are outstanding).

Preference shares are unsecured, but AASMF will hold 26% voting rights in Repli in the event that there is a default on the part of Repli;

Funding to principally used for a 12 month exploration program on the NW Oxide Zone and the use the results to update the scoping study.

On 5 November 2015, AASMF paid the subscription price of ZAR15.75M (~$1.59M) to Repli and the preference shares were issued to AASMF by Repli. At quarter end, the balance was $2.53M (including the subscription price and the provision for dividends and settlement premium (effective rate 13.5%)). For further information, refer to the Company's Full Year Statutory Accounts for financial year ending 30 June 2018.

On 4 March 2019, the Company announced that it had reached agreement with AASMF for Repli to redeem the preference shares held by AASMF for Shares and following the end of the quarter, on 5 July 2019, Repli voluntarily redeemed the