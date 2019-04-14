Log in
Orion Minerals : Response to Media Speculation

04/14/2019 | 11:58pm EDT

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 15 April 2019

Response to Media Speculation

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or Company) notes recent media speculation regarding the Company undertaking an $8M capital raising priced at $0.04 per fully paid ordinary share (Share), being a 30% premium to its last ASX traded price, and that South African investors will subscribe for about half the shares on offer in the placement as part of the Company's Black Economic Empowerment obligations with Orion's biggest shareholder, London-based Tembo Capital, taking another significant chunk of shares.

On 11 April 2019 the Company requested that the ASX place an immediate trading halt on the Company's securities and today the Company requested that its securities be placed in voluntary suspension from the commencement of today's trading (Voluntary Suspension). The Voluntary Suspension was put in place by the ASX pending release of an announcement in relation to a capital raising and finalisation of agreements related to restructuring of the Company's Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) partnerships.

In response to these reports, Orion confirms that it is in the process of undertaking a pivotal capital raising of approximately $8M capital raising at an issue price of $0.04 per Share, together with one free attaching option for every two Shares issued (exercise price of $0.05 and a term of approximately six months), to be conducted via a placement to sophisticated and professional investors (Capital Raising).

The Capital Raising is likely to be underpinned by a group of high-profile black South African investors as part of a broader restructuring of the Company's Black Empowerment Equity at operating level, achieving compliance with the South African Mining Charter 3.

The interrelated transactions will represent a pivotal milestone for Orion ahead of the expected imminent grant of the Mining Right for its flagship Prieska Zinc-Copper Project (Prieska Project), in South Africa's Northern Cape Province and the delivery of the Bankable Feasibility Study later this quarter.

In addition to strengthening its balance sheet as it moves towards project financing, the transactions will result in the introduction of a high-profile South African investor group to its share register, ensure an appropriate alignment and restructuring of its Black Economic Empowerment interests across both project and listed company levels, and significantly elevate its profile amongst South African institutional investors as it prepares to develop the Prieska Project.

The Company anticipates making a material announcement in relation to the proposed capital raising upon cessation of the Voluntary Suspension, which the Company anticipates will end at the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 16 April 2019.

The Company confirms that it is in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.1 (Continuous Disclosure).

Denis Waddell

Chairman

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 1,874m I Options on issue: 114m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing

Nicholas Read

Barnaby Hayward

Rick Irving

Director & CEO

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Tavistock, UK

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: orion@tavistock.co.uk

E: rick@merchantec.co.za

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Disclaimer

This release may include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements inherently involve subjective judgement and analysis and are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Orion. Actual results and developments may vary materially from those expressed in this release. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Orion makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with Competent Person Statements in this release (where applicable). To the maximum extent permitted by law, Orion and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their officers, employees, agents, associates and advisers:

disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions;

do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this release, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and

disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).

2

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 03:57:01 UTC
