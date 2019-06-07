Orion Minerals : Results of Meeting

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 7 June 2019

Outcome of General Meeting

The General Meeting of shareholders of Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or Company) was held at 3:00 pm (AWST) on 7 June 2019 at Clayton Utz, Level 27, QV. 1 Building, 250 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia (Meeting).

The Company confirms that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Meeting were carried on a show of hands. In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided in relation to the resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting.

Resolution 1 - Approval to Issue Shares - Existing BEE Investor Share Exchange

For Against Proxy's discretion Abstention 1,109,379,202 207,566 28,703,916 69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 2 - Ratification of Prior Issue - General Placement 1 Shares and Attaching Options

For Against Proxy's discretion Abstention 585,040,342 207,566 28,703,916 0

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 3 - Approval to Issue Shares - General Placement 2 Shares and Attaching Options

For Against Proxy's discretion Abstention 1,108,879,202 207,566 29,203,916 69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 4 - Approval to Issue Shares - AASMF - Repli Preference Share Redemption

For Against Proxy's discretion Abstention 1,109,379,202 207,566 28,703,916 69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 5 - Approval to Issue Tembo Options - Tembo Capital

For Against Proxy's discretion Abstention 628,262,784 405,066 28,703,916 69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.