Orion Minerals : Results of Meeting

0
06/07/2019 | 05:33am EDT

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 7 June 2019

Outcome of General Meeting

The General Meeting of shareholders of Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or Company) was held at 3:00 pm (AWST) on 7 June 2019 at Clayton Utz, Level 27, QV. 1 Building, 250 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia (Meeting).

The Company confirms that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Meeting were carried on a show of hands. In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided in relation to the resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting.

Resolution 1 - Approval to Issue Shares - Existing BEE Investor Share Exchange

For

Against

Proxy's discretion

Abstention

1,109,379,202

207,566

28,703,916

69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 2 - Ratification of Prior Issue - General Placement 1 Shares and Attaching Options

For

Against

Proxy's discretion

Abstention

585,040,342

207,566

28,703,916

0

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 3 - Approval to Issue Shares - General Placement 2 Shares and Attaching Options

For

Against

Proxy's discretion

Abstention

1,108,879,202

207,566

29,203,916

69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 4 - Approval to Issue Shares - AASMF - Repli Preference Share Redemption

For

Against

Proxy's discretion

Abstention

1,109,379,202

207,566

28,703,916

69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 5 - Approval to Issue Tembo Options - Tembo Capital

For

Against

Proxy's discretion

Abstention

628,262,784

405,066

28,703,916

69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Orion Minerals Ltd

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 2,003m I Options on issue: 208m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Resolution 6 - Re-election of Mr Thomas Borman

For

Against

Proxy's discretion

Abstention

1,109,381,702

205,066

28,703,916

69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 7 - Re-election of Mr Godfrey Gomwe

For

Against

Proxy's discretion

Abstention

1,109,381,702

205,066

28,703,916

69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 8 - Proposed grant of Director Options to Mr Denis Waddell (or his nominee)

For

Against

Proxy's discretion

Abstention

903,511,715

1,007,666

28,703,916

69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 9 - Proposed grant of Director Options to Mr Errol Smart (or his nominee)

For

Against

Proxy's discretion

Abstention

903,110,323

1,007,666

29,105,308

69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 10 - Proposed grant of Director Options to Mr Alexander Haller (or his nominee)

For

Against

Proxy's discretion

Abstention

883,091,803

1,007,666

29,105,308

20,088,067

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 11 - Proposed grant of Director Options to Mr Mark Palmer (or his nominee)

For

Against

Proxy's discretion

Abstention

422,191,405

1,007,666

29,105,308

69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 12 - Proposed grant of Director Options to Mr Godfrey Gomwe (or his nominee)

For

Against

Proxy's discretion

Abstention

903,110,323

1,007,666

29,105,308

69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 13 - Proposed grant of Director Options to Mr Thomas Borman (or his nominee)

For

Against

Proxy's discretion

Abstention

903,110,323

1,007,666

29,105,308

69,547

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

2

Martin Bouwmeester

Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing

Nicholas Read

Barnaby Hayward

Rick Irving

Director & CEO

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Tavistock, UK

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: orion@tavistock.co.uk

E: rick@merchantec.co.za

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC, 3000

3

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:32:02 UTC
