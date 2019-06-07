|
Orion Minerals : Results of Meeting
06/07/2019 | 05:33am EDT
ASX/JSE RELEASE: 7 June 2019
Outcome of General Meeting
The General Meeting of shareholders of Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or Company) was held at 3:00 pm (AWST) on 7 June 2019 at Clayton Utz, Level 27, QV. 1 Building, 250 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia (Meeting).
The Company confirms that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Meeting were carried on a show of hands. In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided in relation to the resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting.
Resolution 1 - Approval to Issue Shares - Existing BEE Investor Share Exchange
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's discretion
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
1,109,379,202
|
207,566
|
28,703,916
|
69,547
|
|
|
|
The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 2 - Ratification of Prior Issue - General Placement 1 Shares and Attaching Options
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's discretion
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
585,040,342
|
207,566
|
28,703,916
|
0
|
|
|
|
The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 3 - Approval to Issue Shares - General Placement 2 Shares and Attaching Options
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's discretion
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
1,108,879,202
|
207,566
|
29,203,916
|
69,547
|
|
|
|
The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 4 - Approval to Issue Shares - AASMF - Repli Preference Share Redemption
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's discretion
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
1,109,379,202
|
207,566
|
28,703,916
|
69,547
|
|
|
|
The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 5 - Approval to Issue Tembo Options - Tembo Capital
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's discretion
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
628,262,784
|
405,066
|
28,703,916
|
69,547
|
|
|
|
The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
|
Orion Minerals Ltd
|
www.orionminerals.com.au
|
Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia
|
ASX Code: ORN
|
ACN: 098 939 274
|
JSE Code: ORN
|
Ordinary shares on issue: 2,003m I Options on issue: 208m
|
ISIN: AU000000ORN1
Resolution 6 - Re-election of Mr Thomas Borman
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's discretion
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
1,109,381,702
|
205,066
|
28,703,916
|
69,547
|
|
|
|
The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 7 - Re-election of Mr Godfrey Gomwe
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's discretion
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
1,109,381,702
|
205,066
|
28,703,916
|
69,547
|
|
|
|
The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 8 - Proposed grant of Director Options to Mr Denis Waddell (or his nominee)
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's discretion
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
903,511,715
|
1,007,666
|
28,703,916
|
69,547
|
|
|
|
The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 9 - Proposed grant of Director Options to Mr Errol Smart (or his nominee)
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's discretion
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
903,110,323
|
1,007,666
|
29,105,308
|
69,547
|
|
|
|
The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 10 - Proposed grant of Director Options to Mr Alexander Haller (or his nominee)
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's discretion
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
883,091,803
|
1,007,666
|
29,105,308
|
20,088,067
|
|
|
|
The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 11 - Proposed grant of Director Options to Mr Mark Palmer (or his nominee)
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's discretion
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
422,191,405
|
1,007,666
|
29,105,308
|
69,547
|
|
|
|
The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 12 - Proposed grant of Director Options to Mr Godfrey Gomwe (or his nominee)
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's discretion
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
903,110,323
|
1,007,666
|
29,105,308
|
69,547
|
|
|
|
The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 13 - Proposed grant of Director Options to Mr Thomas Borman (or his nominee)
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's discretion
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
903,110,323
|
1,007,666
|
29,105,308
|
69,547
|
|
|
|
The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
2
Martin Bouwmeester
Company Secretary
3
