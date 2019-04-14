Orion Minerals : Suspension from Official Quotation

The securities of Orion Minerals Ltd ('ORN') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of ORN, pending the release of an announcement.

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 15 April 2019

Request for Voluntary Suspension

Mr Jon Son Chow

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

ASX Compliance Pty Limited

Level 4, North Tower, 525 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Dean Jon

Further to the Company's request of 11 April 2019 for the Company's securities to be placed in trading halt, the Company hereby requests that the securities be placed in voluntary suspension from the commencement of trading on Monday, 15 April 2019 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, pending release of an announcement in relation to the Company's capital raising and finalisation of agreements related to restructuring of the Company's Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) partnerships.

The Company anticipates that the voluntary suspension will end at the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 16 April 2019 or earlier if the announcement referred to above is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted, or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the suspension.

Thank you for your assistance.

Martin Bouwmeester

Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Investors Media JSE Sponsor Errol Smart - Managing Nicholas Read Barnaby Hayward Rick Irving Director & CEO Denis Waddell - Chairman Read Corporate, Australia Tavistock, UK Merchantec Capital T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170 T: +61 (0) 419 929 046 T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355 T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363 E: info@orionminerals.com.au E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au E: orion@tavistock.co.uk E: rick@merchantec.co.za Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street Melbourne, VIC, 3000