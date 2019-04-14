Orion Minerals : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement
15 April 2019
Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX: ORN) - Suspension from Official Quotation
The securities of Orion Minerals Ltd ('ORN') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of ORN, pending the release of an announcement.
Jon Chow
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)
15 April 2019
ASX Limited
ASX/JSE RELEASE: 15 April 2019
Request for Voluntary Suspension
Mr Jon Son Chow
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)
ASX Compliance Pty Limited
Level 4, North Tower, 525 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000
Dean Jon
Further to the Company's request of 11 April 2019 for the Company's securities to be placed in trading halt, the Company hereby requests that the securities be placed in voluntary suspension from the commencement of trading on Monday, 15 April 2019 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, pending release of an announcement in relation to the Company's capital raising and finalisation of agreements related to restructuring of the Company's Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) partnerships.
The Company anticipates that the voluntary suspension will end at the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 16 April 2019 or earlier if the announcement referred to above is released to the market.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted, or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the suspension.
Thank you for your assistance.
Martin Bouwmeester
Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Investors
Media
JSE Sponsor
Errol Smart - Managing
Nicholas Read
Barnaby Hayward
Rick Irving
Director & CEO
Denis Waddell - Chairman
Read Corporate, Australia
Tavistock, UK
Merchantec Capital
T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170
T: +61 (0) 419 929 046
T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355
T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363
E: info@orionminerals.com.au
E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au
E: orion@tavistock.co.uk
E: rick@merchantec.co.za
Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street
Melbourne, VIC, 3000
Orion Minerals Limited
www.orionminerals.com.au
Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia
ASX Code: ORN
ACN: 098 939 274
JSE Code: ORN
Ordinary shares on issue: 1,874m I Options on issue: 114m
ISIN: AU000000ORN1
