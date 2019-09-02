Log in
Orion Minerals : and Byrnecut Collaborate on Prieska Underground Mining

0
09/02/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 3 September 2019

Orion Minerals and Byrnecut agree to collaborate on underground mining at the Prieska Copper Zinc Project

Orion and Byrnecut conclude a Memorandum of Agreement to collaborate on mining the Prieska deposit.

Byrnecut would provide underground mine development and production services.

Key agreement terms include Byrnecut's commitment to promote local employment and skills transfer, as well as to collaborate with local BEE enterprises, promoting transformation and the continued modernisation of the South African mining industry.

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has concluded a Memorandum of Agreement (Agreement) with Byrnecut Offshore (Proprietary) Limited (Byrnecut) envisaging an alliancing agreement for underground mine development and production at the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project in the Northern Cape province of South Africa (Prieska Project).

The Agreement follows the announcement of the grant of the Mining Right for the Prieska Copper - Zinc Mine (refer ASX release 3 September 2019) and paves the way for Byrnecut to bring the benefit of its experience to the development and operation of the Prieska Project which is intended as a global-best practice mechanised mining operation. Key terms of the Agreement are that the parties will seek to enter an alliancing agreement related to underground mining at the Prieska Project, whereby Byrnecut:

  • undertake to provide underground mine development and mine production services;
  • commit to promoting local employment and skills transfer in support of transformation of the industry; and
  • commit to collaborating with local black economic empowerment (BEE) enterprises, in line with Orion's commitment to the progressive transformation and modernisation of the South African mining industry.

Formalising the Agreement is one of the key project development milestones that follow the release of the positive Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) (refer ASX release 26 June 2019) for the establishment of high margin and long-life underground mining operations at the Prieska Project. The planned Foundation Phase of operations would result in the mining and processing of 2.4 million tonnes a year of run-of mine feed for 10 years, to sell approximately 21kt of copper and 70kt of zinc as differentiated concentrates each year.

Other post-BFS workstreams in progress to prepare the project for execution include third-party peer reviews of the BFS in preparation for funding discussions, the value engineering of components of the BFS, mine-to-market business plan optimisation using the Whittle Enterprise Optimisation process, pilot-scale water treatment field trials of the water accumulated in the underground excavations and the expedition of the various ancillary licences required to operate a mine (refer ASX release 30 July 2019). Substantial progress is being made in all areas.

About the Byrnecut Group

Byrnecut is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Byrnecut Group. The Byrnecut Group has been in the underground mining business since 1987, when it was formed as an underground mining contracting services company in Australia. Byrnecut's first major international contract was won in 1999, in Tanzania to develop a decline at Bulyanhulu gold mine for Barrick. The Byrnecut Group has grown since then to employ over 4,000 people, operating

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 2,145m I Options on issue: 302m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

a fleet of specialised underground mining equipment world-wide. Byrnecut has successfully undertaken contracts in Ireland, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Zambia, Tanzania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana and South Africa.

Within the Byrnecut Group are subsidiary companies offering complementary services to underground mining contracting that will be of strategic importance for the collaboration, both in terms of skills transfer and operational efficiencies.

Orion's Managing Director and CEO, Errol Smart, commented:

"We are delighted to include Byrnecut into the list of partners we will be working with to establish what will be another world-class mine in the Northern Cape. Byrnecut has an impressive reputation on the African continent both in terms of their operational proficiency and their approach to skills transfer and harmonious relations with local communities. Their involvement in developing Prieska will be invaluable."

World class mining operations in Northern Cape

Towns

Mines

Railway Lines

Prieska Project

Errol Smart

Managing Director and CEO

2

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing

Nicholas Read

Barnaby Hayward

Rick Irving

Director & CEO

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Tavistock, UK

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: orion@tavistock.co.uk

E: rick@merchantec.co.za

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Disclaimer

This release may include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward- looking statements inherently involve subjective judgement and analysis and are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Orion. Actual results and developments may vary materially from those expressed in this release. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward- looking statements. Orion makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with Competent Person Statements in this release (where applicable). To the maximum extent permitted by law, Orion and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their officers, employees, agents, associates and advisers:

  • disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions;
  • do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this release, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and
  • disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).

3

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 02:44:11 UTC
0
