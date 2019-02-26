Orion Offers Nine Months of Free Platform Access and Training to PortfolioCenter Users

For those looking to replace this legacy technology, the firm will also provide free conversion, training and complimentary admission to Ascent events.

Orion Advisor Services, LLC (“Orion”), the premier portfolio management solution provider for registered investment advisors, today announces it will offer nine months of access to their portfolio accounting solutions, including their Eclipse trading platform, as well as conversion, onboarding, training, and ongoing support at no cost to advisors who are considering a transition from PortfolioCenter. The initiative is intended to facilitate a seamless transition for financial professionals and firms seeking to replace legacy technology with capabilities and support better suited to their evolving needs.

“At Orion, we believe the secret ingredient in the recipe for a great technology experience is the people behind the scenes providing support and building processes and workflows that enable success,” said Eric Clarke, founder and CEO of Orion. “More and more, we’re hearing from advisors that they simply aren’t receiving the level of support they expect from their tech provider, but how could they when in some cases they are one of 100,000 and working with a company trying to integrate over a dozen acquisitions?”

Despite its growth, Orion has demonstrated the ability to offer a high level of support to advisors and firms that use its platform, thanks to a scalable support model built around deep subject-matter expertise and strategic consultation. PortfolioCenter users who make the switch to Orion will gain access to a number of resources, including free conversion and a customized implementation program designed to help them maximize the effectiveness of the software based on their unique needs.

In addition, PortfolioCenter users will receive free registration to any nearby Ascent on the Road event, where they can learn how to leverage Orion’s technology in their business through one-on-one consultation with an Orion implementation expert.

“The firms that choose Orion to power their portfolio accounting technology do so out of a clear, mutual commitment and an alignment of their business goals with our capabilities,” said Clarke. “We invite anyone using PortfolioCenter to see how Orion can quickly and seamlessly replace their legacy tech, powering productivity and success through powerful portfolio management tech capabilities, and an open architecture and best-in-class integration experience.”

“We’ve helped hundreds of firms convert from PortfolioCenter,” said Kyle Hiatt, head of sales at Orion. “For firms using legacy tech, switching to a new system is inevitable. That’s why we’ve devoted significant resources to a painless conversion and ongoing training and service experience. We want our users to understand how to leverage the power of Orion to achieve their specific objectives and further their value proposition.”

Advisors who are ready to embrace the power of the Orion platform and want to learn how to convert their legacy technology should contact Orion. For information on complimentary admission to Ascent, contact marketing@orionadvisor.com.

About Orion Advisor Services, LLC

Orion Advisor Services, LLC (Orion) is the premier portfolio accounting service provider for advisors. Our firm has unique insights into the advisory profession because it was founded for investment advisors by an investment advisor in 1999. Orion frees advisors from back-office tedium so they can enjoy their business again by devoting their time and energy to better serving clients. Orion provides the integrated and fully customizable technology solutions that advisors need to help grow their businesses over the long term. The firm's technology solutions empower more than $750+ billion in AUA and over 2 million accounts. For more, please visit www.orionadvisor.com or follow our news and insights via our blog.

