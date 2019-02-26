Orion Offers Nine Months of Free Platform Access and Training to PortfolioCenter Users

Orion
Advisor Services, LLC (“Orion”), the premier portfolio management
solution provider for registered investment advisors, today announces it
will offer nine months of access to their portfolio accounting
solutions, including their Eclipse trading platform, as well as
conversion, onboarding, training, and ongoing support at no cost to
advisors who are considering a transition from PortfolioCenter. The
initiative is intended to facilitate a seamless transition for financial
professionals and firms
seeking to replace legacy technology with capabilities and support
better suited to their evolving needs.
“At Orion, we believe the secret ingredient in the recipe for a great
technology experience is the people behind the scenes providing support
and building processes and workflows that enable success,” said Eric
Clarke, founder and CEO of Orion. “More and more, we’re hearing from
advisors that they simply aren’t receiving the level of support they
expect from their tech provider, but how could they when in some cases
they are one of 100,000 and working with a company trying to integrate
over a dozen acquisitions?”
Despite its growth, Orion has demonstrated the ability to offer a high
level of support to advisors and firms that use its platform, thanks to
a scalable support model built around deep subject-matter expertise and
strategic consultation. PortfolioCenter users who make the switch to
Orion will gain access to a number of resources, including free
conversion and a customized implementation program designed to help them
maximize the effectiveness of the software based on their unique needs.
In addition, PortfolioCenter users will receive free registration to any
nearby Ascent
on the Road event, where they can learn how to leverage Orion’s
technology in their business through one-on-one consultation with an
Orion implementation expert.
“The firms that choose Orion to power their portfolio accounting
technology do so out of a clear, mutual commitment and an alignment of
their business goals with our capabilities,” said Clarke. “We invite
anyone using PortfolioCenter to see how Orion can quickly and seamlessly
replace their legacy tech, powering productivity and success through
powerful portfolio management tech capabilities, and an open
architecture and best-in-class integration experience.”
“We’ve helped hundreds of firms convert from PortfolioCenter,” said Kyle
Hiatt, head of sales at Orion. “For firms using legacy tech, switching
to a new system is inevitable. That’s why we’ve devoted significant
resources to a painless conversion and ongoing training and service
experience. We want our users to understand how to leverage the power of
Orion to achieve their specific objectives and further their value
proposition.”
Advisors who are ready to embrace the power of the Orion platform and
want to learn how to convert their legacy technology should contact
Orion. For information on complimentary admission to Ascent, contact marketing@orionadvisor.com.
About Orion Advisor Services, LLC
Orion Advisor Services, LLC (Orion) is the premier portfolio accounting
service provider for advisors. Our firm has unique insights into the
advisory profession because it was founded for investment advisors by an
investment advisor in 1999. Orion frees advisors from back-office tedium
so they can enjoy their business again by devoting their time and energy
to better serving clients. Orion provides the integrated and fully
customizable technology solutions that advisors need to help grow their
businesses over the long term. The firm's technology solutions empower
more than $750+ billion in AUA and over 2 million accounts. For more,
please visit www.orionadvisor.com or
follow our news and insights via
our blog.
