Orion Protocol (ORN) Wins KuCoin Community Vote DeFi Session, Trading and Staking Services to be Opened

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin , an IDG-backed exchange, today announced the result of the KuCoin Choice Community Vote (DeFi Session), Orion Protocol has won the voting and will get listed on KuCoin at 18:00 July 25. Meanwhile, staking service on Pool-X will be available from 17:00 July 22, with an annualized return of 39%.

DeFi is the most trending topic in the recent blockchain industry with a large number of promising DeFi projects emerging. In order to contribute to the DeFi ecosystem and provide support to more DeFi projects, the KuCoin Choice Community Vote (DeFi Session) has been launched to select real potential DeFi projects.

Orion Protocol, the DeFi platform building B2B and B2C solutions on the most advanced liquidity aggregator ever developed, solves the largest problems in DeFi by aggregating the liquidity of the entire crypto market into one decentralized platform. With the ORN token at the core, Orion has built thirteen different revenue streams across their stack of solutions - from Orion Terminal to Orion Enterprise solutions for blockchains, exchanges, and crypto projects.

KuCoin Global CEO Johnny Lyu stated: "KuCoin has been persistent in its pursuit of finding and supporting blockchain projects with real potential. KuCoin has been paying attention to the DeFi field for a long time, and hopes to find hidden gems in DeFi for users. Community Vote is a good way to not only allow users to contribute to the KuCoin ecosystem, but also to better understand DeFi projects. In the future, we will explore more ways to support DeFi to accelerate its mass adoption."

Orion Protocol CEO Alexey Koloskov Stated: "Orion bridges the gap between the centralized and decentralized worlds of crypto, solving the largest problems in DeFi by aggregating the liquidity of the entire crypto market into one decentralized platform. I'd like to thank our community for supporting us in this voting and I am very excited about the KuCoin listing. We look forward to working closer with KuCoin to BUIDL on DeFi in the future."

KuCoin has always been a strong supporter of DeFi projects and has listed a number of real potential projects in the DeFi field, such as COMP, MKR, KNC, AMPL, LUNA, AKRO, etc. Furthermore, KuCoin is developing its own public chain – KuChain to further boost the prosperity of the DeFi world. KuChain's testnet Kratos has launched its beta version and it aims to build a four-layer network based on the needs of DeFi and DEX, modularizing the protocol and functions, improving the ease of use of Kratos, and reducing the threshold for developer participation.

