Orion Returns to Schwab's IMPACT® Conference with New Integrations, Innovative Tech

Tech updates, breakaway resources, joint podcast, and planning tools unveiled at flagship Schwab conference

With Schwab’s 2019 IMPACT® conference underway today through Nov. 7 in San Diego, Orion Advisor Technology, a division of Orion Advisor Solutions and the premier provider of financial advisor technology and investment solutions, invites advisors to preview fresh custodial integrations and join can’t-miss opportunities to gain valuable practice insights.

Orion will have a significant presence at the IMPACT® conference, offering one-on-one sessions with subject matter experts, eye-opening presentations from two of Orion’s leaders, and a featured interview with John Connor, vice president of Schwab’s digital advisor solutions, available on The FUSE Show podcast.

The next evolution of Orion and Schwab integration

Building on the momentum of a game-changing digital account opening integration with Schwab Advisor Services earlier this year, Orion announces new enhancements for its clients who custody with Schwab Advisor Services—saving advisors time and improving responsiveness without having to leave the Orion platform.

Directly from the Orion platform, users can submit a change of address to Schwab, eliminating manual data entry across systems and reducing the possibility of user error. In addition, a direct integration with Schwab’s service request system lets users tackle a multitude of requests quickly without missing a beat in their work. From within the Orion platform, advisors will be able to provide all the details they need for swift resolution of their requests.

Visions realized with Orion technology

While Orion reveals future upgrades to its integration with Schwab, it also offers take-aways advisors can use to improve their practice today. This is a golden age for advisors determined to operationalize their vision, and Orion wants to show IMPACT® attendees how it can be done. On Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. PST, Eric Clarke, Orion’s founder and CEO, will present the stories of three breakaway firms who made the leap, sharing the lessons they learned and the resources and technology that helped them make a successful transition to independence.

In addition, advisors at IMPACT® looking for a competitive edge won’t want to miss Hussain Zaidi, president of financial planning solutions at Orion, present on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. PST. This demonstration will highlight the potent combination of the comprehensive financial planning engine powered by Advizr and Orion’s core technology creating a next gen client experience. Zaidi will show advisors how they can quickly add value through a holistic financial planning experience that considers goals, net worth and time horizons, coupled with investment holdings and performance—all drawing on the foundational data of the Orion platform. Capping it off, Zaidi will showcase how advisors can leverage planning workflows with prospects to further accelerate growth opportunities.

“Whether you’re a newly-independent advisor, or looking for ways to enhance the value of your established business, the right technology can help advisors operationalize their vision for success,” Clarke said.

A tax-loss harvesting opportunity

Made possible by Schwab’s recently announced move to offer zero-fee trades on stocks, ETFs, and options listed in the U.S. and Canada, Orion advisors can leverage ASTRO, its custom SMA portfolio optimizer, to create personalized, direct indexed portfolios—without the worry of passing along expensive transaction costs or assuming the costs themselves.

What exactly does this mean? Orion estimates billions of dollars in unrealized losses across their client base, which often remain unrealized due to fear of escalating trade costs—even when there are clear tax-loss harvesting opportunities. If 80% of the unrealized losses are realized, and optimizations are run on a quarterly basis to realize these losses, savings in trading fees can exceed hundreds of millions of dollars in aggregate.

There’s never been a better time to leverage scalable optimization technology and the gift of $0 trade fees to differentiate with personalized portfolios for clients of any size or status.

An eye on the road ahead

Orion’s collaboration with Schwab is not limited to the IMPACT® conference floor. In a recent episode of Orion's The FUSE Show podcast, Schwab's John Connor highlights the advantages and opportunities Schwab sees for advisors who maximize their use of technology, and provides a look ahead to ongoing collaborations for 2020 and beyond. To listen to Connor's far-reaching interview with Orion co-hosts and VPs of Business Development Ryan Donovan and George Svagera, and catch up on all of The FUSE Show’s episodes, click here.

“As a long-standing integration partner, we’re always excited to return to Schwab IMPACT®,” Clarke said. “Schwab is a proven, positive disruptive force in our industry, and it is our privilege to create these resources for our users and anyone who wants to grow their business through new efficiencies and an outstanding client experience.”

About Orion Advisor Tech

Orion Advisor Technology, LLC, exists to help fiduciary minded advisors realize their unique vision for success. Our innovative technology includes client experience tools, tax-intelligent rebalancing, efficient billing, integrated planning, and automated compliance monitoring, all aimed at empowering advisors to improve their firm’s productivity, strengthen client relationships, and disrupt traditional ways of thinking. With more than $930+ billion in AUA and 3.3 million accounts on our platform, we have the experience and expertise necessary to help advisors grow and win more than their fair share. For more information, visit www.orion.com.

1125-OAS-10/31/2019

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005822/en/