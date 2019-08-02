Log in
Orisun Acquisition Corp. : Announces Pricing of $40 Million Initial Public Offering

08/02/2019 | 11:23am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orisun Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ORSNU, the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 4,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "ORSNU" beginning today, August 2, 2019. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one warrant to purchase one half (1/2) of one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants and rights will be traded on NASDAQ under the symbols "ORSN," "ORSNW," and "ORSNR," respectively.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Chardan is serving as sole book running managers in the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 2, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Orisun Acquisition Corp.

Orisun Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Our efforts to identify a target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although we intend to focus on operating businesses in and around the high-tech industry in the United States.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orisun-acquisition-corp-announces-pricing-of-40-million-initial-public-offering-300895712.html

SOURCE Orisun Acquisition Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
