Orlando Magic Players Khem Birch and Isaiah Briscoe, Entire Magic Staff and UnitedHealthcare Fight Hunger in Central Florida

The entire Orlando Magic staff, Magic players Khem Birch and Isaiah Briscoe, Magic CEO Alex Martins, Magic Dancers and UnitedHealthcare employees teamed up to assemble Hi-Five Kids Packs for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The group worked together for the seventh consecutive year to fight hunger and help the food bank provide 12,500 Hi-Five Kids Packs to hungry children in the tri-county area.





“For seven consecutive years the Orlando Magic have joined with UnitedHealthcare to fight hunger in our community," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “We know that nutrition plays such a large part in determining a child’s success in school and in life, not only for their mental well-being but physical as well. The Magic are incredibly proud to have a partner like UnitedHealthcare that shares our commitment to Central Florida youth, and we will continue to do whatever we can to win this fight.”





In Central Florida, one in four children face hunger. The Hi-Five Kids Pack program provides nutritious meals to underserved children who do not have access to school cafeterias during the weekend. Each Pack contains kid-friendly food such as cereal, shelf-stable milk and juice, fruit cups and more. Last year, 20,718 packs were provided to children at 30 elementary schools in Central Florida providing more than 282,000 meals. Since 2006, Second Harvest has distributed more than 314,700 packs – the equivalent of 944,244 meals.





“Hunger has a negative effect on a child’s health and development. By addressing food insecurity in Florida we can help children build the foundation they need to be healthy,” said Greg Reidy, CEO, UnitedHealthcare of Florida.





Research has shown a direct correlation between obesity and hunger due to the limited availability of healthy food options. Households often try to stretch their food budgets by purchasing inexpensive, energy-dense foods that are filling. In Orange County 59,750 children - more than 21 percent - are food insecure, according to Feeding America.

This project is the latest in UnitedHealthcare’s “Do Good. Live Well.” volunteer initiative aimed at decreasing hunger and obesity, inspiring service and encouraging volunteerism. For more information about the benefits of volunteering and to find local opportunities to get involved, visit www.DoGoodLiveWell.org. Follow @DoGoodLiveWell on Twitter or “like” Do Good. Live Well. on Facebook.





Since inception of the Magic Volunteer Program (MVP) in 2006, Magic staff, coaches and players have contributed more than 70,000 volunteer hours to the Central Florida community. Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw contributed more than 2,000 hours in community appearances to nearly 1,100 organizations throughout Central Florida, including public schools, basketball camps and fundraising events. The Orlando Magic is committed to the youth of Central Florida, serving more than 100,000 children annually with a focus on education, housing/homelessness, the arts and health programs focused on preventing childhood obesity. For more information on the Magic in the community please visit www.orlandomagic.com/community.





About Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

SHFBCF is a member of Feeding America – the largest charitable domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. SHFBCF secures and distributes food and grocery products to approximately 550 local nonprofit feeding programs throughout Central Florida. Last year, with the help of food and financial donors, volunteers and a caring, committed community, the food bank distributed 58 million meals to partner programs such as food pantries, soup kitchens, women’s shelters, senior centers, day care centers and Kids Cafes. In addition, Second Harvest’s 16-week culinary program teaches foodservice-based technical, life and employability skills to economically hard-pressed adults. Second Harvest is distributing enough food to feed 53,000 people a day. To learn more about SHFBCF, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.





About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.





About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning five division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $24 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 29 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, which began play in the 2017-18 season in nearby Lakeland, Fla.; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming competed in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League in 2018. Ticket highlights for the Magic's 2019-20 season in the Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year, include: 1,800 seats priced $20 or less and 8,000 seats priced $40 or less. For ticket information log on to www.orlandomagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

