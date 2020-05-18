Log in
Orlando Sporting Goods Brand Pivots to Support Health Care Workers

05/18/2020 | 08:39am EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3N2, a Maitland-based sporting goods brand, has found itself in a new business; sourcing and manufacturing critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Like most businesses, 3N2 is negotiating a new and unprecedentedly challenging economic reality. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all spring sports were cancelled and the demand for its footwear, apparel and custom uniforms dried up overnight. 500 online orders a day became 2-3 orders a day with 3N2's team business seeing similar drop-offs. 

As the need for life protecting and life-saving PPE products surged across the country, 3N2 realized that it could have an important role to play in helping meet demand for our healthcare workers and first responders on the frontline. The company began leveraging its deep experience with manufacturing and sourcing to begin assisting hospital systems in better managing the supply chain.

"We're all Orlandoans and during trying times have a social responsibility to help our community in any way we can. At 3N2, we're fortunate to have a level of manufacturing expertise that many healthcare providers are finding invaluable – both here in our backyard and across the nation," said Sean Murphy, CEO, 3N2. "We have the capacities and resources to help, so I encourage any local health care entities facing challenges with PPE procurement to contact 3N2 as soon as possible."

3N2's support is taking many forms; from sourcing N95 Certified masks to supply chain consulting services to helping provide factory background checks for ensuring hospital systems are truly getting what they pay for. Simply put, the company is stepping up to the COVID-19 crisis in myriad of ways; as a connector, a sounding board for healthcare executives, and perhaps most importantly – as a supplier.

3N2 has also developed a line of custom protective masks and neck gaiters to serve the needs of the general public and to alleviate the demand on medical grade masks, ensuring those masks are available for healthcare workers whose lives literally depend on them every day.  Not only does the new product line keep families safe in Central Florida and across the nation it has enabled 3N2 to keep their dedicated Central Florida full-time staff on board with full pay and benefits during the COVID 19 crisis.  Find out more at http://www.3n2sports.com/protective-wear.aspx

In Orlando, the beneficiaries of 3N2's efforts have included Nemours Children's Hospital, Advent Health and Orlando Health with mask donations in the thousands to help keep hospital staff and patients safe.  Jackie Hayter, Director, Sports Partnerships + Marketing at Orlando Health speaks highly of its relationship with 3N2; "Since the sports world has been sidelined due to COVID-19, Orlando Health has been working with our sports partners in the community to meet a new need: mask donations. 3N2 and Sean Murphy immediately answered the call when we reached out to sports partners to help the healthcare community in whatever way they could. We are grateful to Sean's team and 3N2 for their help," said Hayter.

For more on 3N2, visit 3N2Sports.com

For more on Orlando Health and its COVID-19 response, visit orlandohealth.com/COVID-19

Contact:
Josh Pollack
1-877-362-1440
239960@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orlando-sporting-goods-brand-pivots-to-support-health-care-workers-301060433.html

SOURCE 3N2


© PRNewswire 2020
