Orlando Tech Entrepreneur Creates Nonprofit

One year ago, Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico. In
the effort to rebuild, many U.S. Citizens of the island migrated to the
State of Florida. With the influx of more than 500,000 people, many who
are skilled workers, family leaders, dedicated professionals and
aspiring entrepreneurs, the challenge exists to start over and rebuild a
new life in Central Florida.
Concerned with the socioeconomic immersion of U.S. Citizens of Puerto
Rico migrating to Florida, Gabe Ruiz, president and CEO of Advanced IT
Concepts (AITC), is uniting leading members of the Central Florida
business and the Puerto Rican community to aid those that want to
achieve their goals and aspirations.
In July 2018, Ruiz created THE FOSTER ADVANCE INITIATIVE™ (FAI),
a not-for-profit organization dedicating its efforts to “the empowerment
and development of the population we are all part of in one way or
another.” By leveraging the skills and business strategies he’s
developed as a successful entrepreneur, Ruiz is focused on giving back
to the community. Today, with the informed and generous collaboration of
investors, donors, and participants from various industries, FAI’s first
project, the PUERTO RICO BUSINESS HARBOR™ was launched on the
heels of the anniversary of Hurricane Maria.
The PUERTO RICO BUSINESS HARBOR is a venue for structuring the thorough
and effective advancement of assistance to the wave of newly displaced
business entrepreneurs, workers and family leaders seeking to restart
their lives. The PUERTO RICO BUSINESS HARBOR objective provides wise
economic integration to support entrepreneurs, business and family
leaders obtain value added training, certifications, mentoring and
partnerships with established businesses that will help our community
prosper.
“We are proud to launch this exciting initiative. Giving back is such an
integral part of being successful and paying it forward can make such a
positive impact. By giving a hand up and not a hand out, we can empower,
mentor and support these entrepreneurs, business and family leaders to
make positive contributions in our communities. Together we can rise and
accomplish great things,” says Gabe Ruiz, President and CEO.
The PUERTO RICO BUSINESS HARBOR will have an advisory board consisting
of members from the Central Florida business community. Currently FAI is
raising approximately $500K to fund the first project. For more
information and to be part of something great, visit fosteradvanceinitiative.org.
About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC):
AITC is an 8a minority and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small
Business founded by former military information technology (IT)
professionals. AITC assists government and private sector customers
through design and implementation of innovative IT solutions drawing
upon significant information technology systems, network, security and
infrastructure experience to provide advisory services, program and
project management, strategic planning, system deployment and technology
implementation, as well as engineering, logistics and training support.
AITC is a well renowned supplier and partner of the U.S. defense sector
and has won several multi-million-dollar contract awards. AITC ensures
customers’ goals are met by delivering quality technical solutions and
superior client services. Visit www.aitcinc.com
or contact Christa Santos at christa.santos@aitcinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005972/en/