OrnamentShop.com : Announces New Ownership Under Trinket, LLC

OrnamentShop.com is excited to announce new ownership under Trinket Shop, LLC this 2019 holiday season. Trinket Shop, LLC, a company focused on personalized holiday gifts and home décor, today celebrates its purchase of OrnamentShop.com, the internet’s leading retailer of hand-personalized Christmas ornaments.

Founded in 1982 and providing online shopping since 1999, OrnamentShop.com is dedicated to offering unique personalized Christmas ornaments to millions around the country. “OrnamentShop.com is a much-loved brand with loyal customers who value quality and exceptional customer support, thanks to Dianne and Russ Weller’s outstanding customer service and quality product oriented management over the past 20+ years,” said Steven Mandell, Manager of OrnamentShop.com. “My partners and I share the Weller’s commitment to outstanding service and their passion for personalized ornaments, décor and gifts that bring unique joy and happiness throughout the holiday season. We look forward to connecting new customers with OrnamentShop.com and to expanding our business portfolio with personalized gifts and décor celebrating special occasions year-round.”

Together, the Trinket Shop LLC principals bring decades of marketing, retail and operational experience to OrnamentShop.com. The new owners are thrilled to build on the Weller’s reputation for quality and service and share their passion for delighting customers of all ages with personalized holiday ornaments, décor and gifts.

About Trinket Shop, LLC:

Trinket Shop, LLC is a specialty retailer of premium holiday and lifestyle products, formed in 2019 through the combined efforts of Steven and Erik Mandell, principals of Just Candy, LLC and WH Candy LLC, and Wayne Doleski and Pamela Reardon, principals of Black Bee, Inc.

Expert at customer engagement and multi-channel retailing, Steven Mandell founded Party City and Costume Supercenter - national specialty chains that filled unique lifestyle gaps for consumers across demographics. After leading Party City through a successful public offering and selling Costume Supercenter, Steven purchased WH Candy, LLC and launched Just Candy, e-commerce businesses specializing in personalized gifts, party favors, bulk candy and promotional items for consumers and businesses.

Steven’s son, Erik Mandell, was instrumental in the success of both Party City and Costume Supercenter, leveraging digital technologies to increase brand awareness and sales; optimizing procurement and sourcing; and implementing operational efficiencies for greater profitability. Erik is currently CEO for Costume Supercenter and President of WH Candy, LLC.

Wayne Doleski and Pamela Reardon founded Black Bee, Inc. 2004, a specialized consultancy, offering strategic business planning and marketing support services to manufacturers and marketers of premium lifestyle, food and beverage products. Driving multi-channel growth with special expertise in direct-to-consumer marketing, Wayne and Pamela have significantly increased awareness, sales and profitability for their diverse clientele.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005148/en/