Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare named best heart-healthy diet for 2019 by U.S. News

ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced its Ornish Lifestyle Medicine™ program has been recognized for having the No. 1 heart-healthy diet by U.S. News & World Report on its list of Best Diets for 2019 for the eighth year since the news and information company began ranking nutrition plans in 2011.

To calculate the rankings, U.S. News convened an expert panel of the country’s top nutritionists, dietary consultants and physicians specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss. Through an in-depth survey, each panelist scored the diets in seven areas, including ease of compliance, likelihood of losing significant weight in the short and long term, and effectiveness against cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

“As research advances our understanding of chronic conditions, we are encouraged that the nutrition component of the Ornish program continues to stand as a best-in-class approach to cardiovascular health year after year,” said David Springer, president of Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare. “Whether it’s through our patients’ stories or designations received from institutions like U.S. News & World Report, our team is proud to see the program’s transformative power as it continues impacting people’s lives and the practice of chronic disease management.”

Nutrition is one of the four elements of the Ornish program, which was created by Dean Ornish, M.D., to prevent and reverse chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes with lifestyle changes. The Ornish program incorporates a whole-food, plant-based nutrition plan that is designed to be abundant in nutrient-rich foods including whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes and limited amounts of nuts, seeds and nonfat dairy products. The program also focuses on consuming whole, unprocessed foods that are naturally low in both fat and refined carbohydrates.

“Healthy and purposeful nutrition is critical to the success of our program, and I am very grateful to the panel of experts at U.S. News for recognizing its effectiveness,” said Dr. Ornish. “As we continue to train and certify healthcare professionals in our program, we appreciate the opportunity to work with the visionary healthcare providers, employers and health plans that are empowering their patients, colleagues and members with the tools they need to reverse the life-threatening effects of chronic diseases, giving them new hope and new choices.”

Complemented by three other elements – stress management, social support, and exercise – the comprehensive Ornish program has been proven to reverse cardiovascular disease through nearly 40 years of clinical studies and randomized controlled trials published in leading peer-reviewed journals. In partnership with Dr. Ornish, Sharecare delivers this program to patients by referral through physician groups, hospitals, clinics and health systems. The Ornish program is the first intensive cardiac rehabilitation program to be Medicare reimbursable, and it is also reimbursed by many major insurance companies for clinically eligible individuals.

To learn more about the Ornish Lifestyle Medicine program, visit www.ornish.com.

About Ornish Lifestyle Medicine

Ornish Lifestyle Medicine is the first and only program that is scientifically proven to reverse the progression of heart disease in randomized controlled trials. Ornish Lifestyle Medicine has spread across the country and begun to revolutionize the way that Americans treat heart disease. Today, the program is reimbursed by Medicare and many other commercial payers, offered in more than 18 states, and delivered with a turnkey process that is optimized by years of operating knowledge. Most importantly, since 2014 alone, it has helped thousands of people from across the country take back their lives. For more information, visit www.ornish.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.