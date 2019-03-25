Oro Verde : Change of Share Registry

ASX Announcement 25 March 2019

CHANGE OF SHARE REGISTRY

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.15.1, Oro Verde Limited (ASX: OVL) advises that effective close of business Friday 29th March 2019, responsibility for the company's share registry services will transfer to:

Address: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000, Australia Postal Address: GPO Box 2975 Melbourne VIC 3001, Australia Phone: 1300 850 505 (within Australia) +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia) Fax: +61 3 9473 2500 Email: www.investorcentre.com/contact Web: www.computershare.com

Shareholders can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Computershare's secure and highly accessible online Investor portal - Investor Centre. Investor Centre provides an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history. We recommend shareholders visit http://www.investorcentre.com/au

- ENDS -

For more information, please contact:

Mr Brett Dickson

Finance Director +61 8 9481 2555

Oro Verde Limited (ASX code: OVL)

Level 1, 34 Colin St, West Perth, WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 9481 2555 Fax: +61 8 9485 1290 Email:info@oroverde.com.au