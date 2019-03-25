Oro Verde : Change of Share Registry

ASX Announcement
25 March 2019
CHANGE OF SHARE REGISTRY
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.15.1, Oro Verde Limited (ASX: OVL) advises that effective close of business Friday 29th March 2019, responsibility for the company's share registry services will transfer to:
|
Address:
|
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
|
Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace
|
Perth WA 6000, Australia
|
Postal Address:
|
GPO Box 2975
|
Melbourne VIC 3001, Australia
|
Phone:
|
1300 850 505 (within Australia)
|
+61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia)
|
Fax:
|
+61 3 9473 2500
|
Email:
|
www.investorcentre.com/contact
|
Web:
|
www.computershare.com
Shareholders can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Computershare's secure and highly accessible online Investor portal - Investor Centre. Investor Centre provides an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history. We recommend shareholders visit http://www.investorcentre.com/au
- ENDS -
For more information, please contact:
Mr Brett Dickson
Finance Director +61 8 9481 2555
Oro Verde Limited (ASX code: OVL)
Level 1, 34 Colin St, West Perth, WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 9481 2555 Fax: +61 8 9485 1290 Email:info@oroverde.com.au
