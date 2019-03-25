Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oro Verde : Change of Share Registry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 12:45am EDT

ASX Announcement

25 March 2019

CHANGE OF SHARE REGISTRY

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.15.1, Oro Verde Limited (ASX: OVL) advises that effective close of business Friday 29th March 2019, responsibility for the company's share registry services will transfer to:

Address:

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000, Australia

Postal Address:

GPO Box 2975

Melbourne VIC 3001, Australia

Phone:

1300 850 505 (within Australia)

+61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia)

Fax:

+61 3 9473 2500

Email:

www.investorcentre.com/contact

Web:

www.computershare.com

Shareholders can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Computershare's secure and highly accessible online Investor portal - Investor Centre. Investor Centre provides an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history. We recommend shareholders visit http://www.investorcentre.com/au

- ENDS -

For more information, please contact:

Mr Brett Dickson

Finance Director +61 8 9481 2555

Oro Verde Limited (ASX code: OVL)

Level 1, 34 Colin St, West Perth, WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 9481 2555 Fax: +61 8 9485 1290 Email:info@oroverde.com.au

Disclaimer

Oro Verde Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 04:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aXVIVO PERFUSION : CEO Magnus Nilsson has the same number of shares as before March 6, 2019
AQ
01:01aArlo Ultra 4K HDR Wire-Free Security Camera System Now Available Worldwide
PR
01:00aWOOLWORTHS : Fairfield Central rebuilds after Townsville floods
PU
01:00aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : What you need to know about Hong Kong's new fund management regulations
PU
12:57aMITSUBISHI : Utilizing Lawson's Existing "Reverse" Logistics Network Return Service of Rental Products and Online Purchases "SMARI"
AQ
12:45aORO VERDE : Change of Share Registry
PU
12:40aSOJITZ : Selected for “Nadeshiko Brand 2019”
PU
12:30aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Are Preventive Drugs Overused at the End of Life in Older Adults with Cancer?
PU
12:30aPIGEON : Notice Regarding the 62nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
12:27aORIENT OVERSEAS INTERNATIONAL : OOIL year net down 21% to USD108.17m
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices drop almost 1 percent on concerns recession may be looming
2APPLE : APPLE'S MEDIA AMBITION: Original shows, news subscription
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4MEDICINOVA, INC. : MediciNova Announces Upcoming Presentations Regarding the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-16..
5LIPPO MALLS INDONESIA RETAIL TRUST : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING :: Voluntary
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.