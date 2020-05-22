Log in
OroCommerce Launches Free eCommerce Training for B2B Leaders

05/22/2020 | 09:01am EDT

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OroCommerce, the No. 1 B2B eCommerce platform, today announced the launch of a new online training program to give B2B merchants the knowledge, techniques, and best practices needed to effectively leverage digital technologies and grow their eCommerce businesses.

OroCommerce's free training sessions provide a comprehensive overview of the techniques and skills needed to acquire customers, expand sales channels, and succeed in the $6.6 trillion B2B eCommerce space. The courses will not only help senior digital channel managers and marketing professionals become more tech-savvy in their daily operations, but also brief sales and C-suite leaders on how to make future-proof investments in B2B eCommerce technologies and ensure their businesses stay agile and adaptive in the fast-changing marketplace.

Participants will use a hands-on staging environment to explore the OroCommerce platform in real-time, and receive expert guidance to help them deploy native B2B features and adjust the platform to suit the specific needs of their own business.

The courses will be led by two senior Oro developers, each with more than 10 years of eCommerce experience working with Oro partners and clients. Participants will be able to ask questions and receive real-time guidance, benefiting from the instructors' deep understanding of the common pain points and tech blindspots facing B2B merchants.

The entire training program, valued at $5,600, is being offered at no cost to participants as part of Oro's commitment to supporting global B2B brands, manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers during a time of economic turmoil.

"The coronavirus pandemic has been a massive catalyst for change, driving B2B merchants to bring their sales tools into the digital era," said Yoav Kutner, CEO and co-founder of Oro, Inc. "Our free training will equip participants with actionable insights that they can apply immediately to upgrade their eCommerce capabilities and emerge from this crisis stronger than ever."

Consisting of nine two-hour webinars, the courses will be taught live for three weeks starting May 19, running Tuesdays through Thursdays. Recordings of the sessions will be available for on-demand viewing until August 31st.

Register for the OroCommerce live courses here.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroPlatform, OroCRM and, OroCommerce. OroCRM is a solution for multichannel companies, and OroCommerce, the only eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies, was named by Frost and Sullivan as the No.1 B2B eCommerce product. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://orocommerce.com.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orocommerce-launches-free-ecommerce-training-for-b2b-leaders-301064183.html

SOURCE Oro, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
