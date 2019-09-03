Log in
Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Home to Most 'Top 100' Lawyers in Texas

09/03/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six partners with the boutique Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, have earned a place among Texas Super Lawyers' 2019 listing of the Top 100 attorneys in Texas, the most of any law firm in the state.

Selected to that exclusive ranking were partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing, Jeff Anderson, Brad LaMorgese and Lon Loveless. Messrs. Nelson, Downing, Anderson, LaMorgese and Loveless earned additional recognition among the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth. San Antonio-based Mr. Orsinger was selected among the Top 50 attorneys in Central/West Texas.

Super Lawyers also named five other attorneys from the firm to its annual list of top attorneys: William Reppeto, Amber Liddell Alwais, Paul Hewett, Chris Oldner, and James Loveless. Earlier this year, Holly Rampy Baird, Porter Corrigan, Ryan Kirkham, and Taylor Mohr were named to the list of 2019 Texas Rising Stars, bringing the firm's total attorneys recognized this year to 15.

Messrs. Orsinger, Nelson, Downing and Anderson have been among the state's top Family Law attorneys every year since 2003.

"We are honored to be consistently included in the Texas Super Lawyers listing," said firm partner Brad LaMorgese. "Our goal is to work hard to find solutions for our clients going through family law matters, and we are grateful that our work is recognized."

Peer nominations, evaluations and independent editorial research are used to determine Texas Super Lawyers honors. No more than five percent of the 100,000 -plus Texas attorneys are chosen each year, with the top 100 rated attorneys regardless of practice area earning special recognition. The full 2019 listing appears in the October editions of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazine and is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized firm with more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas than any other Family Law firm in the state. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Media Contact:
Sophia Reza
800-559-4534
sophia@androvett.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orsinger-nelson-downing--anderson-home-to-most-top-100-lawyers-in-texas-300910722.html

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
