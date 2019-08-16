Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Honored in 2020 Best Lawyers Guide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 02:53pm EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen lawyers with Texas-based Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, earned selection to the 2020 edition of Best Lawyers in America, the nation's oldest peer-review guide to the legal profession.

Name partners Richard R. Orsinger, Keith M. Nelson, R. Scott Downing and Jeff O. Anderson were recognized for their work in Family Law. Mr. Orsinger also earned honors for his Appellate work. Mr. Anderson earned additional recognition for his Family Law Arbitration practice.

Also earning Family Law recognition are partners William M. Reppeto III,  Brad M. LaMorgese, Amber Liddell Alwais, Paula A. Bennett, Lon M. Loveless, Paul Hewett, Chris Oldner, Holly Rampy Baird, and Of Counsel James M. Loveless. Mr. LaMorgese earned additional honors for his Appellate practice, and Ms. Bennett also was recognized for her Family Law Mediation work.

The 2020 Best Lawyers accolades are the latest honors for the attorneys of the boutique Family Law firm.

"Our team works hard to make sure the people we represent are taken care of and receive the legal representation they need to handle their Family Law issues," said Mr. LaMorgese. "We are honored to be recognized by our peers once again."

The annual guide selects leading lawyers in various practice areas based on peer evaluations submitted by lawyers nationwide. The complete 2020 Best Lawyers in America edition is available online at http://bestlawyers.com.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized firm with more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas than any other Family Law firm in the state. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Media Contact:
Sophia Reza
800-559-4534
sophia@androvett.com 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orsinger-nelson-downing--anderson-honored-in-2020-best-lawyers-guide-300903118.html

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pDEERE MPANY : Heritage Tractor Parade & Show at John Deere Pavilion
PU
03:01pHelius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) & Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) – Class Action Reminder - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
GL
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV (BUD) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 20, 2019
GL
03:01pDEADLINE ALERT - PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, INC. (PVTL) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 19, 2019
GL
03:01pSunlands Technology Group (STG),  EQT Corporation (EQT) & Fred's Inc. (FRED) – Class Action Reminder - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC  
GL
03:01pFDX, ACER & DBD Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
GL
03:01pDEADLINE ALERT - TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. (TEVA) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 20, 2019
GL
03:01pPRINCESS CRUISES : Offers Up to 40% Off on Select Destinations
PR
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED (GVA) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD DEADLINE : October 15, 2019
GL
03:01pINVESTOR ALERT - CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC. (CURLF) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD DEADLINE : October 4, 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group