Orsini Pharmaceutical Services : Now Providing FDA-Approved VYONDYS 53™ (golodirsen) Injection for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Orsini Pharmaceutical Services (“Orsini”), a leading independent national specialty pharmacy focused on patients with rare and complicated diseases, announced today that it has been selected as one of two limited distribution partners for VYONDYS 53™ (golodirsen). The newly approved product is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients with a confirmed mutation amenable to exon 53 skipping. VYONDYS 53™ is manufactured and marketed by Sarepta Therapeutics, which is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass.

Among other considerations, Orsini was selected as a result of its reputation as a leading rare disease specialty pharmacy differentiated by its personalized service and focus on complex conditions that require a high-touch patient journey. Orsini is a national specialty pharmacy that services patients in all 50 states. Orsini is also a limited distribution partner for Sarepta’s other DMD product, EXONDYS 51®, which is indicated for the treatment of DMD in patients with a confirmed mutation amenable to exon 51 skipping.

Orsini Chief Executive Officer Mike Fieri noted, “We are excited to continue our successful partnership with Sarepta and serve the needs of the DMD community and the specialists who treat this unique genetic condition. DMD and other diseases we treat require a high touch level of interaction and coordination with the clinical team, payers, as well as patients and their support network. Our philosophy of 'no patient left behind' drives our unique pharmacy care model and consistently addresses the needs of patients and families challenged with very rare chronic disorders. We are honored to collaborate with Sarepta in delivering a new treatment option, and the entire team at Orsini looks forward to supporting the needs of the DMD community.”

For more information about Orsini’s services, contact us at 847-734-7373 ext. 545 or email us at Orsini@orsinihc.com.

For further information about VYONDYS 53™ and EXONDYS 51®, please see the VYONDYS 53™ Full Prescribing Information and the EXONDYS 51® Full Prescribing Information. Additional information for patients and clinicians is also available at www.SareptAssist.com.

EXONDYS 51® is a registered trademark and VYONDYS 53™ is a trademark of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

About Orsini Pharmaceutical Services

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leading independent national specialty pharmacy focused on patients with rare and complicated diseases. Orsini’s services allow patients, physicians, payers and manufacturers to improve care, simplify processes and achieve better outcomes. Orsini’s clinical model is centered around care teams that provide personalized care to patients based on their specific complex, chronic conditions and treatments. The company’s comprehensive solutions include nursing coverage nationwide for required in-home infusion services, data analytics, and medication adherence, among others. Orsini dispenses its products nationally and is in multiple limited and exclusive distribution contracts with manufacturers. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini has been accredited by ACHC, URAC, VIPPS, and JCAHO. For more information, please visit www.orsinihealthcare.com.

