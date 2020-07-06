Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics : Names Joseph M. Busky Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

RARITAN, N.J., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics backed by The Carlyle Group, announced Joseph M. Busky has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 7, 2020.

Busky, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Vyaire Medical, Inc., has over 30 years of experience in corporate and operational finance for large, global companies across diagnostics, medical devices, telecom, and marketing services.

"Joe has a consistent track record driving value creation and enhancing financial models to yield growth and create long-term value," said Chris Smith, chief executive officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. "As Ortho Clinical Diagnostics continues to innovate to bring fast, accurate, reliable testing solutions to market, Joe's extensive experience and strong financial acumen will ensure the company remains poised to deliver these solutions to patients and health care teams globally."

Prior to Vyaire, Busky was Chief Financial Officer of FDH Velocitel, an engineering services company in the telecom space. From 2008 – 2015, Busky served as Chief Financial Officer of InnerWorkings, Inc. (Nasdaq: INWK), a global marketing services firm with operations in 33 countries. Busky previously held corporate and divisional finance roles for a combined 11 years at Siemens Medical Solutions Diagnostics / Dade Behring Holdings, Inc., Bayer Diagnostics and Diagnostic Products Corporation, including serving as Chief Accounting Officer at Dade Behring.

Busky received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Master of Business Administration with a finance concentration from Loyola University in Baltimore, MD.  He is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of Maryland.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics dedicated to improving and saving lives through innovative laboratory testing and blood-typing solutions.

Because Every Test is a Life™, we never stop innovating to offer streamlined, sustainable laboratory solutions that deliver fast, accurate, reliable test results that support exceptional patient care.

As a trusted partner of hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks, and labs around the world, we proudly serve the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities with customized solutions that enhance clinical outcomes, improve lab performance, overcome staffing challenges and better manage costs.

We are powered by Ortho Care™, our global, award-winning, holistic approach to service, which supports customers with best-in-class technical support, award-winning field support, and remote service and inventory support.

For more information about Ortho's solutions and services, visit Ortho's website or social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ortho-clinical-diagnostics-names-joseph-m-busky-chief-financial-officer-301088629.html

SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:04pBITMIS : MANAGEMENT' DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:02pLUXFER : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of Second Quarter Earnings Release
BU
05:02pFACEBANK GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pMAYVILLE ENGINEERING : MEC Amends Credit Agreement to Provide Increased Liquidity and Flexibility
BU
05:02pDATASEA INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pDINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on July 29, 2020
BU
05:02pXLRN INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
05:02pQUIDEL : Announces Preliminary Revenue for Second Quarter 2020
BU
05:01p2CUREX PUBL : completes a heavily oversubscribed directed issue of approximately SEK 40 million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group