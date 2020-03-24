Log in
Ortho RI Express Offers Immediate Injury Care to Support Rhode Island's Emergency Rooms During COVID-19 Crisis

03/24/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Ortho Rhode Island recognizes that even as daily life is changing, our communities still need care for musculoskeletal injuries. Ortho Rhode Island continues to offer their Ortho RI Express services for acute orthopedic injuries like sprains and fractures. These same- and next-day appointments with orthopedic specialists offer patients an alternative to the emergency room as Rhode Island’s communities seek care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ortho RI Express offers extended hours at their Providence and Warwick locations. Please see hours and contact information below.

Providence:
285 Promenade Street,
Providence, RI 02908
Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Call 401.777.7000 – Option 1

Warwick:
120 Centerville Road
Warwick, RI 02886
Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Call 401.777.7000 – Option 1

Wakefield:
1 High Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Call 401.777.7000 – Option 1

About Ortho RI Express

Ortho RI Express is an immediate orthopedic care service provided by Ortho Rhode Island, an independent orthopedic practice with nine offices throughout the state. Ortho Rhode Island’s world-class doctors provide an unconditional commitment to patient satisfaction, education, evidence-based quality, cost-effective services, and innovative technology to support patients’ needs. They also offer onsite physical and occupational therapy, as well as state-of-the-art MRI, ultrasound, and digital x-ray imaging.


© Business Wire 2020
