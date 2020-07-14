Log in
OrthoSelect Announces the Release of New DIBS AI™ Software to Enhance Patient Case Setups and Improve Overall Orthodontic Treatment

07/14/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoSelect, an innovative orthodontics software company and digital orthodontics lab, announces the nationwide availability of its new DIBS AI software for orthodontic practices looking to create more robust treatment plans and improve the speed and precision of bracket placements.

Specifically, the DIBS AI integrated software platform has been developed to largely automate the process of orthodontic patient case setups, provide predictive outcomes for treatment plans and offer the latest in print technology with extremely accurate 3D-printed bracket transfer appliances (commonly known as IDB trays). These advancements free up precious doctor resources by shortening the time required for bonding appointments by a third or more, as well as reducing overall treatment time through significant decreases in the need for wire bending and bracket repositioning. The benefits in accuracy, cost and time savings can be immense. 

Utilizing 32 patent-pending algorithms and the latest in artificial intelligence capability, DIBS AI software uses standard STL files imported from virtually any intraoral scanner to rapidly clean images, segment teeth and propose ideal bracket placement. Doctors can even choose their preferred stock bracket or select customized options for treatment tailored to their patients’ specific needs. Using cutting-edge predictive modeling, the software will then determine and display the case outcome based on the chosen treatment plan. Practitioners will have the option to print bracket transfer trays themselves in-house for same-day starts or export to OrthoSelect for rapid turnaround in the company’s lab facility.

Further, orthodontists will soon be able to offer their patients the option of aligners, braces or a hybrid solution—all integrated within the convenience of the DIBS AI platform. This additional aligner feature is planned for release in the fourth quarter of 2020.

To learn more about how DIBS AI can benefit your practice and to schedule a free demo, please visit our website at www.DIBSAI.com or contact us directly by phone at 866-695-3319 or by emailing us at info@myorthoselect.com

DIBS® has received FDA clearance under section 510(k) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and is a registered trademark of OrthoSelect, LLC.

For media inquiries, please contact Milan Detweiler at milan@myorthoselect.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
