Orthodontic Supplies Market 2020-2024 | Benefits of Orthodontic Treatment Driving Market Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/11/2020 | 05:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the orthodontic supplies market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005530/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the orthodontic supplies market from 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Benefits of orthodontic treatment driving market demand has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, risk associated with orthodontic treatment might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Orthodontic Supplies Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Orthodontic Supplies Market is segmented as below:

Type

  • Fixed Braces
  • Removable Braces
  • Adhesives
  • Accessories

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40047

Orthodontic Supplies Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our orthodontic supplies market report covers the following areas:

  • Orthodontic Supplies Market Size
  • Orthodontic Supplies Market Trends
  • Orthodontic Supplies Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies application of nanotechnology to orthodontics as one of the prime reasons driving the orthodontic supplies market growth during the next few years.

Orthodontic Supplies Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the orthodontic supplies market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Align Technology Inc., American Orthodontics Corp., DB Orthodontics Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista, G&H Orthodontics, Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG and TP Orthodontics, Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the orthodontic supplies market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Orthodontic Supplies Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist orthodontic supplies market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the orthodontic supplies market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the orthodontic supplies market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of orthodontic supplies market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
