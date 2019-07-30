Orthopaedic Institute for Children : Opens L.A.'s Newest and Most Modern Pediatric Urgent Care Center

The city’s newest and most modern urgent care center for children with musculoskeletal conditions officially opened to patients yesterday at Orthopaedic Institute for Children’s downtown Los Angeles campus. The center was redesigned and greatly expanded to serve the growing need for essential urgent and trauma medical care for children with musculoskeletal conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005929/en/

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti cuts the ribbon to the OIC Urgent Care Center Grand Opening with OIC Medical Director Dr. Mauricio Silva and Renee and Meyer Luskin. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This beautifully redesigned and expanded urgent care center includes the state-of-the-art facilities and equipment that is needed to care for the increasing number of children who come through our doors,” said OIC Medical Director Mauricio Silva, M.D. “It will greatly enrich the patient experience for both children and their families while positively affecting quality outcomes.”

The first patient, Bryan, was greeted by OIC’s mascot, Ozzie, whose presence always brings a smile to young patients. Bryan came to OIC with an injury from playing soccer this past weekend. He went to a nearby emergency room where he was X-rayed and diagnosed with a double-knee fracture. The emergency room referred him immediately to OIC. Bryan and his mother were seen by Dr. Silva, Nurse Practitioner Sean Warnock and several other professionals who treat pediatric orthopaedic patients every day. As Bryan was leaving OIC, he said, “Please thank everyone at OIC who helped me today. They were kind and made me feel like I had come to the right place.”

OIC’s Urgent Care Center provides evaluation and on-the-spot treatment by a team of orthopaedic experts—including pediatric orthopaedic physicians, surgeons, nurse practitioners and other clinical staff. The redesigned and greatly expanded center has 18 rooms including private exam rooms, triage rooms and procedure rooms exclusively for pediatric orthopaedics.

“When a child sustains a musculoskeletal injury, prompt medical treatment is important,” said Dr. Silva. “Children’s bones grow and heal quickly, but without proper treatment a fractured bone can heal improperly and lead to lifelong problems. The clinical staff at OIC are specially trained to diagnose and treat even the most acute musculoskeletal injuries in pediatric patients.”

Also complementing the patient care is a new radiology center featuring the most advanced equipment with three state-of-the-art diagnostic X-ray machines, which offer unparalleled comfort for patients and the highest-quality images for clinicians. There is also a new physical therapy center expressly designed for a child’s comfort with private rooms for highly sensitive kids.

“None of this would be possible without the incredible support of our donors and community partners who understand that securing healthy and active lives for the children of Los Angeles and the world is a smart investment, now and for the future,” said OIC Vice President Michael Sullivan.

The Orthopaedic Institute for Children Urgent Care Center is located on the institute’s downtown Los Angeles campus at 403 W. Adams Boulevard. It is open every day of the year, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and holidays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

About Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Orthopaedic Institute for Children was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital. Focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children, OIC receives nearly 70,000 patient visits each year. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information, visit us at ortho-institute.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005929/en/