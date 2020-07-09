Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Orthopaedic Institute for Children : Tops $20 Million Capital Campaign Goal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Redesigned and Reimagined Downtown LA Campus Provides State-of-the-Art Facilities so Children Have the Opportunity to “Grow Well and Play Well”

Orthopaedic Institute for Children announced today that it has exceeded its $20 million capital campaign goal. The funds raised support OIC’s transformation of its downtown LA campus into a model of what pediatric medical care should look like in this early part of the 21st century.

“The funds we raised through this campaign help assure that all children with a musculoskeletal condition or injury in Los Angeles and beyond have the opportunity to grow well and play well through the institute’s commitment to patient care, scientific research and education,” said OIC President and CEO Anthony Scaduto, M.D. “It also helps to ensure that OIC’s surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff have the best facilities and equipment to care for the increasing number of children who come through our doors.”

Central to OIC’s successful fundraising campaign was the generous “Luskin Match” in which longtime donors and supporters Renee and Meyer Luskin matched every dollar donated to OIC, dollar for dollar, up to $2 million. Meyer Luskin is a former chairman of the board at OIC.

“The Luskins' unwavering love for Los Angeles’ children can be seen throughout our city, and we are incredibly grateful for their kindness and continued support,” said Michael Sullivan, vice president and chief philanthropy officer at OIC. “Throughout our history we have treated millions of children regardless of their family’s ability to pay, and we couldn’t have done so without the tremendous generosity displayed by caring individuals like Renee and Meyer Luskin.”

The capital campaign—entitled “Vision for Our Future”—allowed for a major reconstruction of the OIC Lowman Building, which itself was a state-of-the-art facility when it opened in 1959. The new Medical Pavilion taking its place is now home to renovated research laboratories in the J. Vernon Luck Research Center, a new Harbison Family Radiology Center, a new pharmacy, the Luck Family Conference Center and a new Ozzie’s Café.

Also housed within the Medical Pavilion is The Ahmanson Foundation Fracture Center—one of the nation’s largest pediatric fracture clinics—made possible through a generous grant from The Ahmanson Foundation. It is the largest gift ever given to OIC from The Ahmanson Foundation, which has supported OIC for the past 40 years. In addition, last summer OIC opened the city’s newest and most modern pediatric orthopaedic urgent care center for children with musculoskeletal injuries and conditions.

“A special thanks goes out to OIC’s board of directors Secretary Richard Giss and board of trustees Vice Chair Jason Silletti, who as co-chairs of our capital campaign committee did an extraordinary job in helping us reach our goal and make our dreams possible,” said Sullivan. “They, along with all of our generous donors, share our belief that all children, everywhere, should have the opportunity to achieve their best; and our new state-of-the-art campus is a living reflection of that belief.”

While the capital campaign is complete, OIC continues to rely on the ongoing generosity of donors, especially during these incredibly challenging times caused by the national pandemic. Individuals wishing to support OIC’s mission can donate online at https://ortho-institute.org/donate.

About Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Orthopaedic Institute for Children was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital and today is the largest pediatric orthopaedic facility on the west coast focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information, visit us at ortho-institute.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aNIELSEN : And SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder Combine Tools To Empower Walmart Suppliers To Optimize Online Content And Performance
PR
11:31aEQUITABLE : AB to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 23, 2020
PR
11:31aWGU WASHINGTON : Offers Scholarships to Community and Technical College BAS Graduates
BU
11:31aLIQID : and Broadcom Deliver First Turnkey PCIe 4.0 Fabric Platform
BU
11:31aWarehouse Racking Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand For Storage And Warehousing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aREALPAGE : Expands Resident Living Solutions with Lockbox, Eliminating In-Office Payments
BU
11:31aWalgreens to Cut 4,000 Jobs in U.K. Boots Stores, Suspend Buybacks -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:30aFREDDIE MAC : Record low US mortgage rates for the third consecutive week
AQ
11:30aAÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Groupe ADP initiates negotiations with trade unions
GL
11:30aTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Principal Agreement on the Sale of Tom Tailor GmbH to Fosun
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
3AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
4BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
5SAP SE : SAP : Shares Jump After 2Q Profit, Revenue Beat Consensus Estimates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group