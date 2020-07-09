Orthopaedic Institute for Children : Tops $20 Million Capital Campaign Goal

Redesigned and Reimagined Downtown LA Campus Provides State-of-the-Art Facilities so Children Have the Opportunity to “Grow Well and Play Well”

Orthopaedic Institute for Children announced today that it has exceeded its $20 million capital campaign goal. The funds raised support OIC’s transformation of its downtown LA campus into a model of what pediatric medical care should look like in this early part of the 21st century.

“The funds we raised through this campaign help assure that all children with a musculoskeletal condition or injury in Los Angeles and beyond have the opportunity to grow well and play well through the institute’s commitment to patient care, scientific research and education,” said OIC President and CEO Anthony Scaduto, M.D. “It also helps to ensure that OIC’s surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff have the best facilities and equipment to care for the increasing number of children who come through our doors.”

Central to OIC’s successful fundraising campaign was the generous “Luskin Match” in which longtime donors and supporters Renee and Meyer Luskin matched every dollar donated to OIC, dollar for dollar, up to $2 million. Meyer Luskin is a former chairman of the board at OIC.

“The Luskins' unwavering love for Los Angeles’ children can be seen throughout our city, and we are incredibly grateful for their kindness and continued support,” said Michael Sullivan, vice president and chief philanthropy officer at OIC. “Throughout our history we have treated millions of children regardless of their family’s ability to pay, and we couldn’t have done so without the tremendous generosity displayed by caring individuals like Renee and Meyer Luskin.”

The capital campaign—entitled “Vision for Our Future”—allowed for a major reconstruction of the OIC Lowman Building, which itself was a state-of-the-art facility when it opened in 1959. The new Medical Pavilion taking its place is now home to renovated research laboratories in the J. Vernon Luck Research Center, a new Harbison Family Radiology Center, a new pharmacy, the Luck Family Conference Center and a new Ozzie’s Café.

Also housed within the Medical Pavilion is The Ahmanson Foundation Fracture Center—one of the nation’s largest pediatric fracture clinics—made possible through a generous grant from The Ahmanson Foundation. It is the largest gift ever given to OIC from The Ahmanson Foundation, which has supported OIC for the past 40 years. In addition, last summer OIC opened the city’s newest and most modern pediatric orthopaedic urgent care center for children with musculoskeletal injuries and conditions.

“A special thanks goes out to OIC’s board of directors Secretary Richard Giss and board of trustees Vice Chair Jason Silletti, who as co-chairs of our capital campaign committee did an extraordinary job in helping us reach our goal and make our dreams possible,” said Sullivan. “They, along with all of our generous donors, share our belief that all children, everywhere, should have the opportunity to achieve their best; and our new state-of-the-art campus is a living reflection of that belief.”

While the capital campaign is complete, OIC continues to rely on the ongoing generosity of donors, especially during these incredibly challenging times caused by the national pandemic. Individuals wishing to support OIC’s mission can donate online at https://ortho-institute.org/donate.

About Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Orthopaedic Institute for Children was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital and today is the largest pediatric orthopaedic facility on the west coast focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information, visit us at ortho-institute.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005317/en/