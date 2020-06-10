Oryx Properties : NOTICE TO ALL DEBENTURE HOLDERS.pdf

NOTICE (CONTINUED)

Oryx Properties Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Registration number 2001/673)

Share Code: ORY

ISIN Code: NA0001574913

NOTICE TO ALL DEBENTURE HOLDERS

PLEASE TAKE NOTE that an extraordinary General Meeting of the Debenture Holders of the Company will be held at Maerua Mall Rooftop, 5th Floor Maerua Mall Office Tower, Maerua Mall, Windhoek, Namibia on 29 June 2020 at 10:00 for the following purposes:

To consider the recommendations of the board, as attached to this Notice and, if deemed fit, to pass, with or without modification, the following Special Resolutions:

(Debenture holders are informed that in order for all Special Resolutions to be passed, votes in favour must represent at least 75% (seventy five percent) of all votes cast and/or exercised at the meeting in respect of these resolutions.)

1. WAIVING OF NOTICE PERIOD

Special Resolution Number 1:

"Resolved that the notice period of 21 days to continue with this meeting, be waived;

(Should this resolution not be passed with a 75% majority, the meeting will be dissolved in terms of Par 5.3 of Schedule 1 of the Debenture Trust deed and a new meeting will be convened to be held on 9 September 2020 at 10:00 at Maerua Mall Rooftop, 5th Floor Maerua Mall Office Tower, Maerua Mall, Windhoek, Namibia.

2. INTERIM DEBENTURE INTEREST PAYMENT

Special Resolution Number 2:

"Resolved that, as a result of the impact of the State of Emergency of the Country, due to COVID-19, on the revenue of the Company, the debenture holders enter into a compromise or arrangement with the company to reduce the interim debenture interest, declared on 2 March 2020 (distribution number 34) and which is due to them at this point in time to zero and debenture holders waive all accrued interest entitlements";

FINAL DEBENTURE INTEREST PAYMENT Special Resolution Number 3:

" Resolved that the debenture holders enter into a compromise or arrangement with the company that accrued interest will be reduced to zero and that accordingly no final debenture interest payment will be declared or paid for the financial year ending 30 June 2020, and debenture holders waive all accrued interest entitlements"; FUTURE INTEREST PAYMENTS

Special Resolution Number 4: