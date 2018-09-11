Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Osaka Gas Chemicals Release New Special Silicone Coating Featuring Outstanding Non-Stick Properties, Excellent Hardness and Low Processing Temperature

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 09:01am EDT

Osaka Gas Chemicals has developed Silicera Coat 8011, a special silicone coating that offers outstanding non-stick properties and hardness far exceeding that of fluoropolymer coatings. Silicera Coat 8011 will provide new solutions to the problems of mold releasing and sliding of industrial mechanical components (such as rollers and guides) that cannot be solved with existing fluoropolymer coatings.

Features of Silicera Coat 8011

  • Excellent non-stick properties showing promising applications in food processing facilities (also offering non-stick durability, achieving higher performance as compared with fluoropolymer coatings)
  • Treated at lower temperatures (100°C - 250°C), reducing the risk of heat deformation
  • Achieved higher pencil hardness (9H) outperforming fluoropolymer coatings (with typical hardness of H)
  • Good sliding properties suitable for coating on transfer system components
  • Coating material compliant with the Food Sanitation Act, Japan and the U.S. FDA guidelines, permitted for use in food applications
 

Properties of Silicera Coat 8011

Pencil
hardness

 

Tape peel
load*1

  

Contact
angle with
water

  Sliding  

Coating
thickness

 

Treatment
temperature

 

Heat
resistance*2
9H   0 g   100  

Good

  30 μm -
50 μm 		 

100°C -
250°C

  300°C
*1:   Measured tape peel load using a surface properties measuring instrument.
*2: Non-stick properties will decline at an ambient temperature over 200°C although the material is heat resistant up to 300°C.
 

Examples of applications

  • Heat sealing plates (mold releasing, heat resistance)
  • Guides and covers (prevention of adhesion)
  • CFRP rollers (non-stick)
  • Rollers (non-stick, wear resistance)

* Color of Silicera Coat 8011 is metallic black.

 
Silicera Coat 8011 coating specifications
[1] 8011BK-AS (base coat A)             3 kg
[2] 8011TM-AS (top coat A) 3 kg
[3] 8011BS (solution B, common) 2 kg
 
  • Mix base coat A and base coat B with solution B at the specified ratio, respectively.
  • Spray Silicera Coat (wet on wet) onto a substrate and place it in a drying furnace for a baking finish (at 100°C to 250°C).
    * Shot-blast the substrates to be coated as a pretreatment.

For details of Silicera Coat, visit the Osaka Gas Chemicals website:
http://business.atengineer.com/ogc-en/


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:26aWAM GLOBAL : DP World wins "Innovator of The Year" award
AQ
09:26aROYAL NICKEL : Gold-encrusted rocks unearthed in Australia
AQ
09:26aCORELDRAW GRAPHICS SUITE 2018 CASHBACK OFFER : Save on Powerful Graphic Design Software
GL
09:25aALLIANZ : 70 percent of Nigerian inmates awaiting trial -AGF
AQ
09:25aBNP PARIBAS : #18-1629 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
AQ
09:25aASETEK A/S : Receives Order for New HPC Installation from Fujitsu
AQ
09:25aMELKIOR RESOURCES : – Maseres Soil Chemistry Maps
AQ
09:24aGENERAL ELECTRIC : CN orders 60 more locomotives from GE Transportation
AQ
09:24aAUDI CONTINUES TO GROW IN AUGUST; AROUND 153,900 DELIVERIES WORLDWIDE, UP 10.9 PERCENT IN THE MONTH; INCREASING DEMAND IN ALL REGIONS, CONTINUED POSITIVE EXTRAORDINARY EFFECTS IN EUROPE; INTERIM CEO AND SALES CHIEF BRAM SCHOT : 'Ushering in new era with first fully electric Audi'
AQ
09:24aFOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP. : Announces Retirement of Fox Factory Founder, Robert C. Fox, Jr. from Board of Directors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO steps down as backlash grows after $900 million money launder fine
2XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
3ARYZTA : McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
4DRDGOLD LTD. : DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by a Director
5MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : CADBURY OWNER MONDELEZ BRACES FOR HARD BREXIT, STOCKPILES PRODUCTS: the Times

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.