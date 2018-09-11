Osaka Gas Chemicals Release New Special Silicone Coating Featuring Outstanding Non-Stick Properties, Excellent Hardness and Low Processing Temperature

Osaka Gas Chemicals has developed Silicera
Coat 8011, a special silicone coating that offers outstanding
non-stick properties and hardness far exceeding that of fluoropolymer
coatings. Silicera Coat 8011 will provide new solutions to the problems
of mold releasing and sliding of industrial mechanical components (such
as rollers and guides) that cannot be solved with existing fluoropolymer
coatings.
Features of Silicera Coat 8011
-
Excellent non-stick properties showing promising applications in food
processing facilities (also offering non-stick durability, achieving
higher performance as compared with fluoropolymer coatings)
-
Treated at lower temperatures (100°C - 250°C), reducing the risk of
heat deformation
-
Achieved higher pencil hardness (9H) outperforming fluoropolymer
coatings (with typical hardness of H)
-
Good sliding properties suitable for coating on transfer system
components
-
Coating material compliant with the Food Sanitation Act, Japan and the
U.S. FDA guidelines, permitted for use in food applications
|
|
Properties of Silicera Coat 8011
|
Pencil
hardness
|
|
Tape peel
load*1
|
|
Contact
angle with
water
|
|
Sliding
|
|
Coating
thickness
|
|
Treatment
temperature
|
|
Heat
resistance*2
|
9H
|
|
0 g
|
|
100
|
|
Good
|
|
30 μm -
50 μm
|
|
100°C -
250°C
|
|
300°C
|
*1:
|
|
Measured tape peel load using a surface properties measuring
instrument.
|
*2:
|
|
Non-stick properties will decline at an ambient temperature over
200°C although the material is heat resistant up to 300°C.
|
Examples of applications
-
Heat sealing plates (mold releasing, heat resistance)
-
Guides and covers (prevention of adhesion)
-
CFRP rollers (non-stick)
-
Rollers (non-stick, wear resistance)
* Color of Silicera Coat 8011 is metallic black.
|
|
Silicera Coat 8011 coating specifications
|
[1] 8011BK-AS (base coat A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 kg
|
[2] 8011TM-AS (top coat A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 kg
|
[3] 8011BS (solution B, common)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 kg
|
-
Mix base coat A and base coat B with solution B at the specified
ratio, respectively.
-
Spray Silicera Coat (wet on wet) onto a substrate and place it in a
drying furnace for a baking finish (at 100°C to 250°C).
*
Shot-blast the substrates to be coated as a pretreatment.
For details of Silicera Coat, visit the Osaka Gas Chemicals website:
http://business.atengineer.com/ogc-en/
