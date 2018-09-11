Osaka Gas Chemicals Release New Special Silicone Coating Featuring Outstanding Non-Stick Properties, Excellent Hardness and Low Processing Temperature

Osaka Gas Chemicals has developed Silicera Coat 8011, a special silicone coating that offers outstanding non-stick properties and hardness far exceeding that of fluoropolymer coatings. Silicera Coat 8011 will provide new solutions to the problems of mold releasing and sliding of industrial mechanical components (such as rollers and guides) that cannot be solved with existing fluoropolymer coatings.

Features of Silicera Coat 8011

Excellent non-stick properties showing promising applications in food processing facilities (also offering non-stick durability, achieving higher performance as compared with fluoropolymer coatings)

Treated at lower temperatures (100°C - 250°C), reducing the risk of heat deformation

Achieved higher pencil hardness (9H) outperforming fluoropolymer coatings (with typical hardness of H)

Good sliding properties suitable for coating on transfer system components

Coating material compliant with the Food Sanitation Act, Japan and the U.S. FDA guidelines, permitted for use in food applications

Properties of Silicera Coat 8011 Pencil

hardness Tape peel

load*1 Contact

angle with

water Sliding Coating

thickness Treatment

temperature Heat

resistance*2 9H 0 g 100 Good 30 μm -

50 μm 100°C -

250°C 300°C

*1: Measured tape peel load using a surface properties measuring instrument. *2: Non-stick properties will decline at an ambient temperature over 200°C although the material is heat resistant up to 300°C.

Examples of applications

Heat sealing plates (mold releasing, heat resistance)

Guides and covers (prevention of adhesion)

CFRP rollers (non-stick)

Rollers (non-stick, wear resistance)

* Color of Silicera Coat 8011 is metallic black.

Silicera Coat 8011 coating specifications [1] 8011BK-AS (base coat A) 3 kg [2] 8011TM-AS (top coat A) 3 kg [3] 8011BS (solution B, common) 2 kg

Mix base coat A and base coat B with solution B at the specified ratio, respectively.

Spray Silicera Coat (wet on wet) onto a substrate and place it in a drying furnace for a baking finish (at 100°C to 250°C).

* Shot-blast the substrates to be coated as a pretreatment.

For details of Silicera Coat, visit the Osaka Gas Chemicals website:

http://business.atengineer.com/ogc-en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005026/en/