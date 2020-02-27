Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Osaka Matsui Management : Reports on Safe-Haven Assets Rally Amid External Influences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 10:57am EST

The price of Gold rose on Thursday due to the recent spread of the novel coronavirus, and the fact that it has reached Europe, including other countries outside of China. The so-called safe-haven asset price was also helped by more speculation that central banks would cut interest rates.

The precious commodity has rallied over the past month over market uncertainty. Japanese private investment company Osaka Matsui Management reported that spot gold increased 0.6% to $1,648.63 U.S. Dollars per ounce in its recent trading session.

“With every incident over the past few decades where market uncertainty has persisted, we have seen safe-haven assets, primarily Gold, have a stronger demand, resulting in higher prices,” commented Michael Carter, Head of Global Equities at Osaka Matsui Management.

Growing concerns due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus have urged central banks to step up and take swift action if markets continue to decline. Governments around the world increased efforts to combat the virus outbreak as the number of infections outside of China grew for the first time.

“Financial markets across the scale have already factored in the price cuts by leading central banks; however, the demand for safe-haven assets remain high,” added Michael Carter, The Director of Corporate Trading at Osaka Matsui Management.

Market sentiment has singled that a rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve is also likely to take place as a result, to ease the pressure of the recent impact on the U.S. economy.

Prices in Gold rallied over more than one percent on Wednesday before closing 0.3% higher. Other precious metals such as palladium also increased hitting $2,807.65 per ounce highs amid market tensions.

About

Osaka Matsui Management is a private wealth management company that prides itself on fulfilling clients goals with passion and integrity. With over $8.4 billion U.S. Dollars of assets under management, Osaka Matsui Management has been assisting both private and corporate clients since 2006.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aWESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES : releases Project Summary and Provides Historical Estimate on the Increible Project, Venezuela
AQ
11:32aALTASCIENCES : Adds Comprehensive Contract Manufacturing and Analytical Services to its Early Phase Research Offering
BU
11:31aEAB GROUP PLC : Acquisition of own shares 27.02.2020
AQ
11:31aFISKARS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 27.02.2020
AQ
11:31aALMA MEDIA CORPORATION : Share repurchase 27.2.2020
AQ
11:31aAHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : Share repurchase 27.2.2020
AQ
11:31aGlobal Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Concurrent Technologies Corp. and FOOKE GmbH | Technavio
BU
11:31aNEXTFLEX : Honored with FLEXI Award for its FlexPro Professional Development Education Program
BU
11:31aANALYTICS INSIGHT : Magazine Names 'The 10 Most Influential Analytics Leaders of the Year'
BU
11:31aACADIA HEALTHCARE : to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
3Virus-hit stocks shed $3 trillion; safe havens thrive
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group