Osano : Unveils Platform to Make Data Privacy More Transparent

Osano,
a company building the first platform for data privacy transparency,
emerged from stealth with the launch of Privacy
Monitor, a free browser plugin and mobile app that helps users
understand how websites, software vendors and other service providers
treat their data privacy. Osano analyzes thousands of online privacy
policies and communicates that analysis through Privacy Monitor,
empowering users to make informed decisions about how they interact and
share data with those websites and service providers.
“The average person doesn’t understand where their personal data goes in
terms of how websites and service providers use and share it,” said Arlo
Gilbert, CEO and co-founder of Osano. “With data privacy at the constant
forefront of tech industry and consumer conversations, greater
transparency is desperately needed on the web to unlock the secrecy of
convoluted privacy policies and give users control over their data
again.”
Privacy Monitor is available as a lightweight plugin for Chrome, Firefox
and Safari browsers and as a mobile app for Android and, soon, iOS. As
users navigate around the web, Privacy Monitor alerts them of a
proprietary privacy reputation score for the website they are visiting
as well as which direction the score is trending. In the mobile app,
users can also search for specific websites or online services. The
privacy reputation score is calculated and updated based on how
companies gather and utilize users’ data, where and with whom they share
it, how it is stored and whether they comply with regulations like GDPR,
among other factors.
To begin using Privacy Monitor, individuals can download it from the
appropriate app store or install it in seconds by visiting https://www.privacymonitor.com/.
All Privacy Monitor plugins and apps are open source, never track user
activity and do not include ads.
To date, dozens of licensed attorneys hired by Osano have dissected
terms and conditions and established Privacy Monitor reputation scores
for hundreds of the world’s most popular websites, with more added
daily. Osano will also offer both paid services for businesses and APIs
for developers to access its trove of powerful data on privacy policies
and practices. CIOs and technology buyers from enterprises will find the
information valuable for their decision-making processes, based on
understanding how their employees’ and customers’ data is treated by
vendors and partners.
Founded in 2018, Osano is backed by $3 million in seed funding led by
LiveOak Ventures with participation from a team of notable investors
including Next Coast Ventures, Capital Factory, Social Starts, Barracuda
Networks and 345Partners Co-Founder Michael Perone, data.world and
Bazaarvoice Founder Brett Hurt, and Indeed Founder Rony Kahan. Osano
operates as a B
Corporation, a unique business designation that means the company
considers the impact of its decisions on employees, customers, vendors,
the community and the environment, and balances purpose and profit.
Gilbert, a serial entrepreneur, previously co-founded a SaaS management
provider before a successful exit in mid-2018. He also founded and grew
both iCall, the first VoIP provider for iPhone (acquired in 2012) and
affiliate marketing firm Click Feel Media, and holds multiple patents
for e-commerce currently occurring through voice assistants like Alexa,
Google Assistant and Siri.
The Osano executive team will be participating in SXSW Pitch 2019 on
Saturday, March 9 in the Enterprise
and Smart Data Technology category, during the 12:30-1:30 p.m. CST
session at the Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon DE. All SXSW badge holders
are invited to attend.
For more information, please visit https://www.osano.com/.
About Osano
At Osano, we believe that increasing transparency is for the good of the
entire Internet. The web is built on trust, so websites, software
vendors and service providers should be held accountable for how they
gather, use, share and handle users’ personal data. However, current
privacy policies and practices mean that rights and responsibilities are
known and understood only by service providers. Founded in 2018 as a B
Corporation with a clear mission, Osano’s platform, services and Privacy
Monitor tools contribute to the education and transparency that
represent the first step toward informing users and protecting data
privacy rights.
