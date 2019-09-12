Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker and RYOT Co-Founder Bryn Mooser Launches Premium Nonfiction Film and Television Studio, XTR

XTR will serve the booming documentary film and television industry

Bryn Mooser, a two-time Oscar nominee and the co-founder and former CEO of innovative media company RYOT, today announced the launch of XTR, a premium nonfiction film and television studio. Led by an award-winning executive team, the company will develop and produce documentary films and nonfiction series. XTR is developing a slate of series and feature documentaries, with partners such as Anonymous Content, VICE Studios, and Futurism.

“This is the beginning of a revolution in documentary storytelling,” said Bryn Mooser, CEO, XTR. “New technology is enabling emerging voices, while established names from across the industry are turning their energy toward nonfiction. With streaming platforms that can reach bigger audiences than ever before, we are witnessing a true democratization of both filmmaking and distribution. At XTR we aim to help propel the documentary filmmakers of today into the industry giants of tomorrow.”

Mooser, a veteran producer and visionary storyteller, was recently inducted into the Documentary Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after earning Oscar nominations for “Lifeboat” (2019) and “Body Team 12” (2016). In 2016, Mooser sold RYOT to Verizon Media, marking the first major immersive content start-up exit in history.

XTR recently closed an investment round from film and television veterans and influential entrepreneurs, including former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, Franklin McLarty, Mark McLarty, Christina and David Arquette, Josh Kushner, Lyn and Norman Lear, Bryan Baum and Zem and James Joaquin. The investment round was led by the McLarty Arquette Group, with Franklin McLarty serving on XTR’s board of directors.

"Bryn is one of the best entrepreneurs and storytellers in the world. Just like he did with RYOT, Bryn identified an industry that is growing at an insane rate but missing an established leader,” said former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong. “As the documentary industry explodes, and with Bryn at the helm, I am excited to watch XTR become a leader in this space. XTR has the ability to help re-shape the documentary landscape.”

XTR is based in a warehouse loft on Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles’ east side Echo Park neighborhood. The facility will serve not only as the company’s office and post-production facilities, but also as a gathering place for filmmakers.

“We’re building what we hope will become the best studio for documentary film and television, and a place where the next generation of great storytellers come to share their work with the world,” said Mooser.

About XTR:

XTR is a premium nonfiction film and television studio headquartered in Echo Park, Los Angeles. Founded by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and RYOT co-founder, Bryn Mooser, the team is led by an award-winning executive team with the goal of empowering a new generation of artists to pursue impactful storytelling on a global scale. The company is backed by top strategic investors including: Tim Armstrong, Joe Gebbia, Franklin McLarty, Mark McLarty, Christina and David Arquette, Josh Kushner, Norman and Lyn Lear, Bryan Baum and Zem and James Joaquin. The initial investment round was led by the McLarty Arquette Group, with Franklin McLarty serving on XTR’s board of directors.

