Oscar Winning Actor, Artist and Activist Common Joins Burlington Stores to Launch Their Annual Coat Drive Helping Local Families in Need of Warmth

Common and Students from his Common Ground Foundation donate coats to the Burlington Coat Drive and encourage others to do the same in their communities nationwide

Over 41 million people live below the poverty level in the U.S., 1 and are in need of coats. For the 13th consecutive year, Burlington Stores, the national off-price retailer, continues its commitment to provide coats to those in need nationwide. Burlington Stores and the national non-profit organization Delivering Good, join together to keep neighbors warm through the Burlington Coat Drive. Each year during the holiday season, Burlington customers donate new and gently worn coats at their local Burlington store. This year, Oscar winning actor, artist and activist, Common, along with his Common Ground Foundation, launches the campaign in his hometown of Chicago.

Today, Common along with a minimum of five teenage students from his Common Ground Foundation joined Burlington to spread the warmth at its North State Street location in downtown Chicago. Common leads by example and encourages Americans nationwide to join him in donating their new and gently worn coats at their Burlington store this holiday season. Cornerstone Community Outreach is the local agency assigned by Delivering Good to the retailers’ Chicago stores and has a long standing commitment of providing local families and individuals in need with basic necessities. The coats collected help those in need stay warm.

While the Coat Drive continues to be a national initiative, all donated coats remain close to home and are distributed to those in need of warmth within store communities. As a thank you, those customers who donate a coat receive 10 percent off their entire Burlington purchase, valid now through January 20, 2020.

“As a caring company, our Coat Drive is part of our heritage and Burlington is pleased to give back to those in need within our local store communities. Over the past 12 years, we’ve collected more than 2.2 million coats to help our neighbors stay warm. To launch this year’s campaign, we are thankful to be joined by Common and students from his Foundation, as well as our long-standing partner Delivering Good,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. “We look forward to continuing our tradition of keeping people warm.”

“Coats are one of, if not, the most, important products we receive at Delivering Good. For many, getting a coat during the colder months is a matter of life and death. Every year, through our partnership with Burlington Stores, we provide tens of thousands of coats to people who need them most. It is an honor to work with the Burlington team and this year, with Common Ground Foundation, to ensure that children and families receive the warmth they need, and a sense of hope during the holiday season, which can be a challenging time for so many,” said Lisa Gurwitch, President and CEO of Delivering Good.

“I am committed to supporting and uplifting the people of Chicago through any ways possible. The Common Ground Foundation has been one of the greatest and most impactful ways to give back to my hometown. I am excited to team up with Burlington and Delivering Good and bring it home so that we can give Chicagoans a sense of hope, keep them warm and make a difference in their lives, “ said Common.

Please help spread the word to spread the warmth – donate a coat at any Burlington store through January 20, 2020. To learn more and find a store, visit Burlington.com.

About Burlington Stores Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2018 net sales of $6.6 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 691 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2019, inclusive of an internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home and coats. For more information about the Company, visit Burlington.com.

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and the charity of choice for new product donations made by hundreds of companies in the fashion, home and children’s industries. Donating new merchandise provides these companies with a simple and effective way to help millions of kids, adults and families facing poverty and disaster each year. Since 1985, over $2 billion of donated product has been distributed through our network of community partners. Learn more at www.Delivering-Good.org.

About Common Ground Foundation

The Common Ground Foundation empowers high school students from underserved communities to become future leaders. Our education programs focus on character development, social impact, healthy living, technology, financial literacy, creative arts, and global leadership. In our programs we encourage students to set a goal for their high school and college careers and we support the path they set for themselves. Our team of dedicated mentors work with our students in an individual and group setting. We believe that every child has the opportunity to succeed and lead given the proper resources.

1The 2018 Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR) to Congress

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005530/en/