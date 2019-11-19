Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Osceola City Council Green Lights Contractor Bidding On New Wastewater Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 07:05am EST

OSCEOLA, Iowa, Nov. 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Osceola City Council has approved a schedule for taking bids on construction of the updated wastewater treatment facility. A recent pre-bid meeting brought in a handful of interest, but with design and budgeting finalized, the City is now able to open the call for bids to contractors interested in undertaking the project.

City of Osceola Wastewater Renovation Plan

OSCEOLA, Iowa, Nov 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Osceola City Council has approved a schedule for taking bids on construction of the updated wastewater treatment facility. A recent pre-bid meeting brought in a handful of interest, but with design and budgeting finalized, the City is now able to open the call for bids to contractors interested in undertaking the project.

As far back as 2010, new EPA regulations as well as the continued growth of Osceola itself made the need for modernizing and updating the wastewater treatment unavoidable. According to the EPA, the acceptable limits of certain water constituents were lowered, making the current water treatment plant incapable of meet the new regulations. After many years of research, studies, plans and financial estimates, the project is ready to move forward by beginning the contractor selection process.

The projected timeline for the new wastewater treatment plant's construction is scheduled roughly to take two years, then the repurposing of the current facility is slated to take another two years. All of this will be done before the project is finalized or costs are realized. At this time, total projected costs for the new plant is estimated to be just under $30 million dollars.

A large portion of that cost - roughly 47% - is being covered through a partnership with Osceola's major industrial contributors. The balance will be financed through the State Revolving Fund Loan via the Iowa Finance Authority. Utility payers will pay their proportionate share through minor updates, not expected to exceed the standard cost of living rate over the next several years.

While the updated treatment facility will meet EPA demands, increase treatment capabilities, as well as offer expansion to support future economic growth, several other benefits to the updates will be realized. Significantly, the city of Osceola was recently awarded a $2.4 million grant designated to fund projects which improve the quality of stormwater runoff. Their eligibility to even apply was granted through the planned wastewater treatment plant updates and the use of a State Revolving Fund Loan. Using this grant, green practices such as pervious pavers and intakes designed to separate debris from stormwater runoff will be incorporated in the downtown area, further improving water quality throughout the community.

In addition to better wastewater management, compliance and water runoff quality, the City of Osceola has recently taken on ownership of the local golf course wherein new wastewater treatment facility will allow for additional money-saving strategies.

"No pun intended, but we're 'teeing ourselves up' to be able to take advantage of the new graywater system so we can irrigate the municipal golf course," said Ty Wheeler, Osceola City Administrator. "While it's not part of the current plans for the treatment plant, we are expecting future strategies like this to save the city money and facilitate business and community growth."

Once completed, the updated treatment plant will not only increase flow capacity of the wastewater that's taken in, but will also see increased capacity in the treatment of the constituents found within that flow. Updates will ensure the city's compliance with DNR and EPA regulations for several decades to come.

"We have big plans for future growth of the City," said Wheeler. "These updates open us to increasing new businesses opportunities and more residents far into the future."

If you are interested in submitting a bid for this project, please read specifications, deadlines, and all other pertinent information on the Osceola, Iowa Web site at: https://osceolaia.net/revised-notice-to-bidders-construction-of-wastewater-treatment-facility-improvements/

For more information about the wastewater treatment plant project, contact Ty Wheeler, Osceola City Administrator, via email, by calling 641-342-2377, or by visiting the administration offices at 115 N. Fillmore St., Osceola, IA 50213.

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1119s2p-osceola-ww-plant-expansion-300dpi.jpg
*Image caption: Expansion plans more than double the footprint of the current wastewater treatment plant.

News Source: City of Osceola Iowa

Related link: https://osceolaia.net/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/osceola-city-council-green-lights-contractor-bidding-on-new-wastewater-plant/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:38aGLOBAL ECONOMY DODGES RECESSION BY NARROWEST OF MARGINS : Kemp
RE
07:28aKohl's cuts annual profit forecast after disappointing results; shares slump
RE
07:25aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : Document certification made easier for public service job applicants
PU
07:21aShares scale 22-month peak as focus turns to growth
RE
07:20aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR MIGR : Commission and the authorities of Serbia endorse an arrangement on counterterrorism cooperation
PU
07:20aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR MIGR : Commission and the authorities of Montenegro endorse an arrangement on counterterrorism cooperation
PU
07:20aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR MIGR : Commission and the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina endorse an arrangement on counterterrorism cooperation
PU
07:18aKeystone operator TC Energy sees EBITDA exceeding C$10 billion in 2022
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
2AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
3TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SOCGEN WORKERS MOVE INTO NEW LONDON HQ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group