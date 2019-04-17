Osiris Therapeutics : Amendment to a previously filed SC TO-T

UNITED STATES
This Amendment No. 4 (this "Amendment") amends and supplements the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO relating to the tender offer by Papyrus Acquisition Corp., a Maryland corporation ("Purchaser") and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Smith & Nephew Consolidated, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Parent"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Smith & Nephew plc, a public limited company formed under the laws of England and Wales ("Smith & Nephew"), for all outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Shares"), of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. ("Osiris"), at a price per Share of $19.00 in cash, net to the holder of any applicable withholding taxes and without interest (the "Offer Price"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated March 20, 2019 (the "Offer to Purchase"), a copy of which is attached as Exhibit (a)(1)(A), and in the related letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal", a copy of which is attached as Exhibit (a)(1)(B), and which, together with the Offer to Purchase and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time, constitutes the "Offer"). The original Schedule TO was filed by Purchaser, Parent and Smith & Nephew with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2019 (together with any subsequent amendments and supplements thereto, including this Amendment, the "Schedule TO").
This Amendment relates to the expiration of the Offer as scheduled at 12:01a.m., Eastern time, on April 17, 2019. All the information set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including Schedule I thereto, is incorporated by reference herein in response to Items 1 through 9 and Item 11 of this Schedule TO, and is supplemented by the information specifically provided in this Amendment.
Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Amendment shall have the meanings assigned to such terms in the Schedule TO.
Items 1 through 9 and Item 11.
The Offer to Purchase and Items 1 through 9 and Item 11 of the Schedule TO, to the extent such Items incorporate by reference the information contained in the Offer to Purchase, are hereby amended and supplemented as set forth below:
"The Offer and withdrawal rights expired as scheduled at 12:01a.m., Eastern time, on April 17, 2019. The Depositary has indicated that, as of the Expiration Time, a total of 21,079,693 Shares (excluding a total of 416,982 Shares with respect to which notices of guaranteed delivery were delivered but which Shares were not yet delivered) have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer, representing approximately 61% of the outstanding Shares as of the Expiration Time. The number of Shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer satisfies the Minimum Tender Condition. All conditions to the Offer having been satisfied or waived, Purchaser has accepted for payment and will promptly pay for all such Shares in accordance with the Offer.
As a result of its acceptance of the Shares tendered in the Offer, Purchaser acquired a sufficient number of Shares to complete the Merger without a vote of the stockholders of Osiris in accordance with Section 3-106.1 of the Maryland General Corporation Law. Accordingly, on April 17, 2019, Parent and Purchaser will effect the Merger in accordance with Section 3-106.1 of the Maryland General Corporation Law. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, at the Effective Time of the Merger, each issued and outstanding Share (other than (a) Shares directly owned by any of Osiris' subsidiaries and (b) Shares directly owned by Purchaser immediately prior to the Effective Time) will be converted into the right to receive consideration equal to the Offer Price. Each Share directly owned by any of Osiris' subsidiaries or by Purchaser will be automatically canceled and cease to exist, and no consideration will be delivered in such exchange. Following the Merger, all Shares will be delisted from NASDAQ. In addition, Parent intends to terminate the registration of the Shares under the Exchange Act after consummation of the Merger as soon as the requirements for termination of registration are met."
SIGNATURES
After due inquiry and to the best of their knowledge and belief, each of the undersigned certifies that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
By: /s/ SUSAN M. SWABEY
Name: Susan M. Swabey
Title: Company Secretary
SMITH & NEPHEW CONSOLIDATED, INC.
By: /s/ MICHAEL ZAGGER
Name: Michael Zagger
Title: Vice President
PAPYRUS ACQUISITION CORP.
By: /s/ MICHAEL ZAGGER
Name: Michael Zagger
Title: President
Dated: April 17, 2019
