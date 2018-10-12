Osisko Mining : WINDFALL EXPLORATION RAMP ACHIEVES UNDERGROUND ACCESS TO ZONE 27

(Toronto - October 11, 2018) Osisko Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Osisko") (TSX:OSK) is pleased to announce that last night the Windfall exploration ramp achieved access to Zone 27, wireframe 115, selected for the initial 5,000 tonne bulk sample (see photo 1 below). The mineralized zone is strongly silicified with sulfides and contains local visible gold (see photo 2 below). The geology observed compares very well with the anticipated zone predicted by drilling and the geological model. The exploration ramp also encountered a mineralized section containing local visible gold in wireframe 101 immediately prior to achieving the targeted 115 wireframe bulk sample area (see photo 3 below). Work in the exploration ramp over the coming weeks will now be focused on collecting the bulk sample which will be transported to a custom milling facility in Ontario for processing in November.

Photo 1. Windfall underground geology team members (Fanny Tortiget, P.Geo (right) and Pier-Olivier Gauthier,Eng.) standing in Zone 27.Photo 2. First exposure of Zone 27 wireframe 115 in the Windfall exploration ramp.Photo 3. Sample of mineralized material containing local visible gold from Zone 27 wireframe 101.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the Windfall Lake Technical Report (as defined below), comprises 2,382,000 tonnes at 7.85 g/t Au (601,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 10,605,000 tonnes at 6.70 g/t Au (2,284,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. For details regarding the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources presented in respect of the Windfall Lake gold project, please see the technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Windfall Lake and Urban-Barry Properties" and dated June 12, 2018 (effective date of May 14, 2018), which has been prepared by InnovExplo Inc. from Val-d'Or, Québec (the "Windfall Lake Technical Report"). The Windfall Lake Technical Report is available on Osisko's website atwww.osiskomining.comand on SEDAR under Osisko's issuer profile atwww.sedar.com). The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. Mineralization occurs in four principal zones: Lynx, Zone 27, Caribou and Underdog. All zones comprise sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 900 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quevillon area (over 3,300 square kilometres), a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property. The Corporation also holds interests and options in a number of additional properties in northern Québec and Ontario.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

