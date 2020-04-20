Oski Technology : Appoints Gurudutt ‘GD' Bansal as Vice President Engineering and Managing Director of India Operations

Global leadership expansion to address increased demand for formal sign-off consulting services

Oski Technology, Inc., the leader in formal sign-off consulting services, today announced the appointment of Gurudutt Bansal as vice president of engineering and managing director of Oski’s India operations. He reports to Craig Shirley, Oski’s president and chief executive officer.

Bansal brings over 25 years of experience in building and leading centers of excellence at both the regional and global levels. He has worked in the EDA industry with Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and, most recently, Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS).

“Oski’s India operations are critically important to the success of our global customers. We are impressed by GD’s track record of building and developing high-performance teams. I am confident that his transformative leadership style and commitment to team development will amplify the strength and scale of our India operations to meet the growing demand for our formal sign-off consulting services,” Shirley said.

Vigyan Singhal, founder of Oski Technology, said he sees Bansal bringing the best of the logic design and verification worlds to Oski. “GD’s deep experience in building state-of-the-art simulation tools and integrated verification solutions at Cadence and Synopsys will help us advance our exhaustive formal sign-off methods to further reduce our customers’ verification costs and bug escape risks by complementing or replacing simulation- or emulation-based solutions. I am excited to welcome GD to the company,” Singhal said.

“This is an exciting time for functional verification with exhaustive formal sign-off becoming critical to silicon success. Oski is well positioned to eliminate the bug escapes and schedule slips that are now commonplace across the semiconductor industry,” Bansal said. “I look forward to contributing to Oski’s mission and strategic focus to restore chip-level sign-off predictability and challenging the mainstream belief that ‘bug escapes are inevitable.’ ”

Recently, Bansal was group director, R&D, at Synopsys, where he led an organization of more than 55 research engineers across multiple sites in India working closely with customers, field engineers and sales organizations around the globe.

Prior to Synopsys, he worked at Cadence Design Systems for close to 20 years, leading R&D teams across India and the United States. While at Cadence, Bansal won several awards including the Chairman’s Club Award for excellence in teamwork, leadership skills, and technology. Bansal’s leadership has been evident in his contributions to the design, implementation and delivery of large software products and platforms in the functional verification domain.

Bansal holds a Bachelor in Tech, Computer Engineering from the Delhi Institute of Technology (DIT), now NSIT.

For more information about Oski’s ability to solve critical verification challenges, visit: www.oskitechnology.com

About Oski Technology

Oski Technology’s unique formal sign-off verification consulting services deliver peak sign-off confidence earlier in the semiconductor development cycle by diving deep into design behavior to track down the most complex corner-case bugs. Our approach exhaustively proves the absence of bugs and brings a higher level of productivity to our clients, as compared with traditional simulation and formal verification approaches.

Since 2005, Oski has focused on developing comprehensive formal verification methodologies to identify and sign-off high-risk blocks, achieve system-level architecture sign-off, and quickly resolve post-silicon bugs.

Oski has built the largest team of formal verification experts in the world. The company is headquartered in San Jose, CA with a design center in Gurugram, India.

