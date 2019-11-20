Oslo Børs : Company presentation for investor meetings

Reference is made to the stock exchange message distributed on 1 November 2019 in conjunction with the disclosure of the Q3-19 interim report. Endúr ASA has mandated Fearnley Securities to arrange fixed income investor meetings. A NOK-denominated, 3-year, senior secured bond issue may follow, subject to market conditions. An updated company presentation to be used in the investor meetings is available at the company's homepage, www.endur.no/news Contact persons: CEO Hans Petter Eikeland, phone +47 932 08 177 CFO Morten Riiser, phone +47 406 39 734

