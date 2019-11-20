Log in
Oslo Børs : Company presentation for investor meetings

11/20/2019 | 02:55am EST
Company presentation for investor meetings
Reference is made to the stock exchange message distributed on 1 November 2019 in conjunction with the disclosure of the Q3-19 interim report. Endúr ASA has mandated Fearnley Securities to arrange fixed income investor meetings. A NOK-denominated, 3-year, senior secured bond issue may follow, subject to market conditions. An updated company presentation to be used in the investor meetings is available at the company's homepage, www.endur.no/news Contact persons: CEO Hans Petter Eikeland, phone +47 932 08 177 CFO Morten Riiser, phone +47 406 39 734

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 07:54:05 UTC
