Oslo Børs : DOF Subsea awarded contracts in New Zealand and Asia

DOF Subsea is pleased to announce several contract-awards in the Asia Pacific region, securing 130 days vessel and resource utilisation into Q1 2020. The contracts, for undisclosed clients in New Zealand and South East Asia, will see Skandi Hercules commence operations in December 2019 for a major operator. Additionally, Skandi Singapore will commence construction operations in early January 2020 in South East Asia. In a statement Mons Aase, CEO DOF Subsea, said, 'These are important awards for us securing good utilisation for our vessel and resources in the Asia Pacific Region. We look forward to working with our clients to deliver safe and successful projects.' For further information, please contact: Mons S. Aase, CEO, DOF Subsea. Tel: +47 91 66 10 12 Marianne Møgster, SVP Finance, DOF Subsea. Tel: 99 30 69 16 About DOF Subsea: The DOF Subsea Group is a specialist subsea service business that provides subsea construction, subsea engineering, inspection, repair and maintenance and survey services, which involve complex and challenging engineering in an international environment. DOF Subsea owns a large fleet of modern subsea construction, intervention and survey vessels that enable it to offer differentiated positions with its clients and work in long term relationships, which enhance service delivery and reduce the overall risk. The company's core business is project management, engineering, vessel operations, survey, remote intervention and diving operations, primarily for the Offshore Energy, Marine Telecommunications and Renewables markets. www.dofsubsea.com

