Oslo Børs : Interim Report Q3 2019 - Jacob Holm & Sønner Holding A/S

11/19/2019 | 08:55am EST
Interim Report Q3 2019 - Jacob Holm & Sønner Holding A/S
Interim reports Q3 2019 for Jacob Holm & Sons AG as parent and Jacob Holm & Sønner Holding A/S as issuer in connection with the bond agreement entered into with Nordic Trustee ASA as bond trustee on behalf of certain bondholders. Investor presentation regarding Jacob Holm & Sønner Holding A/S Q3 2019.

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 13:54:07 UTC
