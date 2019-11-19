Oslo Børs : Interim Report Q3 2019 - Jacob Holm & Sønner Holding A/S

Interim reports Q3 2019 for Jacob Holm & Sons AG as parent and Jacob Holm & Sønner Holding A/S as issuer in connection with the bond agreement entered into with Nordic Trustee ASA as bond trustee on behalf of certain bondholders. Investor presentation regarding Jacob Holm & Sønner Holding A/S Q3 2019.

