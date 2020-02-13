Oslo Børs VPS : Change of leadership for Ekornes

Roger Lunde is appointed new CEO of Ekornes to succeed Olav Holst-Dyrnes, who has led the Norwegian furniture group for six years. Mr Lunde assumes his new position on 24 February 2020. The new CEO has extensive operational and management experience from international industrial and commercial activities. He comes from the position of CEO of Brødrene Dahl AS. Mr Lunde holds a degree in economics and has previously held management positions in several international groups with Norwegian roots, including the Kongsberg Group, Scatec Solar, DNB and Aker Solutions. 'Ekornes has a unique position in its markets and an ambition for strong international growth in the years to come. With hard and determined work, Ekornes has established a solid foundation for further growth. I look forward to getting to know the business, the employees and the customers, and to contributing to realise the company's great potential, 'says Roger Lunde. Olav Holst-Dyrnes, who now resigns, has served as CEO for six years. He has led Ekornes through a demanding and successful restructuring and through the change of ownership, which in 2018 resulted in Qumei Home Furnishing Group becoming the company's main shareholder. 'I have had six great years in Ekornes. The change of ownership in 2018 was an important milestone, enabling among other a more rapid growth in China. It has been a pleasure to work with talented and dedicated employees, the board and the company's owners. Now is the time to look for new challenges', says Holst-Dyrnes. He will continue to assist the board of directors as an advisor for a period of time. 'The board is very pleased with Olav Holst-Dyrnes' efforts. We have worked well together and wish him luck in the future. At the same time, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Lunde as new CEO', says chair Ruihai Zhao of Ekornes As. Mr Zhao is also the chair, CEO and Principal Owner of Qumei Home Furnishing Group. For further information, please contact: The Board in Ekornes AS represented by Lars Ivar Røiri +47 911 79 067

