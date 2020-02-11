Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oslo Børs VPS : DIANA SHIPPING INC. ANNOUNCES TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V PHILADELPHIAWITH BHP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 09:58am EST
DIANA SHIPPING INC. ANNOUNCES TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V PHILADELPHIAWITH BHP
ATHENS, GREECE, February 11, 2020 - Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the 'Company'), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with BHP Billiton Freight Singapore Pte. Ltd., for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Philadelphia. The gross charter rate is US$14,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum fourteen (14) months to maximum seventeen (17) months. The charter commenced on February 5, 2020. The 'Philadelphia' is a 206,040 dwt Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel built in 2012. This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.09 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter. Upon completion of the previously announced sales of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso, and one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Norfolk, Diana Shipping Inc.'s fleet will consist of 40 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 13 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company's fleet, including the m/v Calipso and the m/v Norfolk, is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.66 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company's website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 14:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:15aOSAGE UNIVERSITY PARTNERS : Promotes Kirsten Leute to Partner
BU
10:15aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
10:15aYear-over-Year Consumer Price Index Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:14aS&P GLOBAL : Report Says European Airports Are Unlikely Come To A Standstill From Coronavirus, Unless It Spreads Further
AQ
10:14aINTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES : Completes C$8.2 Million Equity Offering
AQ
10:13aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Rule 38.5 - Replacement of ABBVIE INC.
PU
10:13aMajor Work Stoppages (Annual)
PU
10:13aJob Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
PU
10:13aHEART OF HOSPICE : welcomes new Chief Medical Officer, Sonali Wilborn, MD, MBA, HMDC
PR
10:11aGLOBALDATA : Poor automotive company results will add to merger pressures, says GlobalData
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3Oil rises from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income
5FTSE 100 : KKR rules out offer for NMC, Italian-backed group confirms interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group