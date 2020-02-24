Oslo Børs VPS : Eidsiva Energi AS – New NOK 2bn Revolving Credit Facilities

On February 21st, Eidsiva Energi AS signed two new bilateral Revolving Credit Facilities (the 'Facilities') of NOK 1 000 000 000 each with Handelsbanken and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken ('SEB'). The Facilities have a tenor of 2 years. The new Facilities will refinance the existing NOK 1 200 000 000 facilities signed 22 February 2017. Hamar, 24 February 2020 Eidsiva Energi AS CFO Leif Henning Asla / Head of finance Jørn Gunnar Kleven Tel: +47 959 81 373 / +47 958 15 764 Email: leif.henning.asla@eidsiva.no / jorngunnar.kleven@eidsiva.no

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 09:18:04 UTC