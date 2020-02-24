Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oslo Børs VPS : Eidsiva Energi AS – New NOK 2bn Revolving Credit Facilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 04:19am EST
Eidsiva Energi AS - New NOK 2bn Revolving Credit Facilities
On February 21st, Eidsiva Energi AS signed two new bilateral Revolving Credit Facilities (the 'Facilities') of NOK 1 000 000 000 each with Handelsbanken and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken ('SEB'). The Facilities have a tenor of 2 years. The new Facilities will refinance the existing NOK 1 200 000 000 facilities signed 22 February 2017. Hamar, 24 February 2020 Eidsiva Energi AS CFO Leif Henning Asla / Head of finance Jørn Gunnar Kleven Tel: +47 959 81 373 / +47 958 15 764 Email: leif.henning.asla@eidsiva.no / jorngunnar.kleven@eidsiva.no

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 09:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:26aNORTHERN TRUST : Makes Strategic Appointment to Drive Growth in its Alternatives Fund Business
BU
04:24aPLANT HEALTH CARE : Results of Placing and Subscription
PU
04:24aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :updates on worksite accident at pie (exit to tampines expressway)
PU
04:24aGLOBALDATA : Ford's European unit points the way for Ford turnaround
PU
04:24aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :fsl trust announces disposal of vessel
PU
04:24aBAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE : Voluntary announcement - business update
PU
04:24aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Move to Semi-Annual Reporting of Financial Results
PU
04:24aLATVIJAS JÛRAS MEDICÎNAS CENTRS : Latvian Maritime Medical Center raises turnover 8.9% in 2019
AQ
04:24aTECK RESOURCES : The blockade stays put and Teck withdraws; In The News for Feb. 24
AQ
04:24aROCHE : Beximco Signs Contract With Mylan for Distribution in Bangladesh
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook
4GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group