Oslo Børs VPS : Ekornes QM Holding Group – Fourth quarter 2019

Highlights in 2019 • Operating revenue of NOK 3 169 million, despite soft markets for main segment Stressless® • EBIT at NOK 235.0 million impacted by lower sales in Stressless® and planned one-off costs related to operational improvements in IMG • Net earnings at NOK 100.6 million impacted by bond interest rate costs • Operating cash flow of NOK 371 million, driven by group underlying performance • Stressless® revenue impacted by soft markets and limited motorized product offering • Growth in revenue and order receipts for IMG • Improvement efforts yielding results for Svane® • Strong order receipts during the fourth quarter, order reserve up 14% year-over-year 'Despite soft and competitive markets, especially for our main segment Stressless, we delivered an operating revenue of NOK 3 169 million in 2019 and an operating cash flow of NOK 371 million, driven by group underlying performance. But we have higher ambitions for our margin level and international growth and expansion. Therefore, we continue to invest in innovation and product development, as well as improved production and distribution, to achieve long-term profitable and responsible growth', says Mette Toft Bjørgen, CFO in Ekornes. In April 2019, Ekornes QM Holding AS issued a NOK 2.0 billion bond to refinance the Group. The bond was listed on Oslo Stock Exchange on 10 July under the name 'Ekornes QM Holding AS 19/23 FRN FLOOR C' with the ticker 'EKO01'. At year-end, total equity stood at NOK 3 451.2 million, corresponding to an equity ratio of 46.4%. Net interest-bearing debt stood at NOK 2 163.2 million, while the total holding of cash and cash equivalents amounted to NOK 312.8 million. From 24 February 2020, Roger Lunde assumed the role as the CEO of Ekornes. 'Ekornes has a proud 85-year history, strengths to build from and an exciting future ahead. When targeting improved growth and profitability longer-term, our employees, brands , products, partners and international expansion opportunities will all be key parts of the foundation for success. I really look forward to get started now and to get to know the business better' says Roger Lunde, CEO in Ekornes. The complete 'Ekornes QM Holding Group - Financial statements for the fourth quarter 2019' is attached and is also available at ir.ekornes.com. The company will host a conference call for investors, analysts and other stakeholders on Thursday 27 February 2020 at 13:00am CET. To join the event, use one of the following access numbers: DK: +45 78150109 SE: +46 850558359 UK: +44 3333009035 US: +18 338230587 CN: +86 4008983300 NO: +47 23500243 Participant code: 42567283# For more information, please contact: Roger Lunde, CEO Ekornes AS roger.lunde@ekornes.com Tel: +47 70 25 52 00 Mette Toft Bjørgen, CFO Ekornes AS mette.toft.bjorgen@ekornes.com Tel: +47 70 25 52 00 About Ekornes QM Holding Group Ekornes QM Holding AS was founded 4 January 2018 with the purpose of acquiring the Ekornes Group. In May 2018, an offer was made to purchase the shares of all Ekornes shareholders. The share purchase was completed in August 2018 and the Group was delisted from the Oslo Stock Exchange in October 2018. Qumei Home Furnishings Group (90.5%) and Huatai Securities (9.5%), own the Ekornes Group through Ekornes Holding AS. The Norwegian ultimate parent company Ekornes QM Holding AS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qumei Home Furnishing Group. Ekornes QM Holding AS owns 90.5% of the shares in Ekornes Holding AS. The Ekornes Group is the only operational part of the Ekornes QM Holding Group. Ekornes is the largest furniture producer in Norway and owns the brand names Ekornes®, Stressless®, Svane® and IMG. Stressless® is one of the world's most well-known furniture brands. Production takes place at the Group's ten factories, five of which are in Norway, one in the USA, one in Thailand, one in Lithuania and two in Vietnam. Ekornes sells its products over large parts of the world, either through its own sales companies or via importers.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:02:03 UTC