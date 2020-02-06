Oslo Børs VPS : Election of board employee representatives in Tryg Forsikring A/S

At a recent employee election in Tryg, the Danish employees have elected Tina Snejbjerg and Charlotte Dietzer, the Norwegian employees Gert Ove Mikkelsen and the Swedish, Finnish, German, Dutch and Austrian employees Elias Bakk as employee representative of Tryg's Supervisory Board. As substitute members of Tryg's Supervisory Board, the Danish employees have elected Jesper Henrik de Gusmão-Sørensen as personal substitute for Tina Snejbjerg, the Norwegian employees have elected Andreas Fjeldstad as personal substitute for Gert Ove Mikkelsen and the Swedish, Finnish, German, Dutch and Austrian employees have elected Simon Basdajian as personal substitute for Elias Bakk. The new board members enter the Supervisory Board after the annual general meeting of Tryg 30 March 2020. At the same time, the former employee representatives Lone Hansen and Tom Eileng will withdraw. After 30 March 2020, the employee representatives of Tryg's Supervisory Board are: - Tina Snejbjerg - Charlotte Dietzer - Gert Ove Mikkelsen - Elias Bakk

06 February 2020