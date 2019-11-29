Oslo Børs VPS : Ice Scandinavia - Third quarter 2019 results

Log in
Ice Scandinavia - Third quarter 2019 results

0
11/29/2019 | 01:03am EST
Ice Scandinavia - Third quarter 2019 results
Oslo, 29 November 2019: Ice Scandinavia's smartphone customer base increased with 19k new subscriptions in the third quarter to a total of 555k at the end of the quarter. Smartphone service revenues grew by 26 percent to NOK 365 million. Ice Scandinavia added 54 new smartphone sites during the third quarter, bringing the total to 1,987 live base stations. Average data on-net share ended at 73% in the third quarter, up from 59% in the same period last year. Average VoLTE on-net share was 22% in the quarter versus 1% last year. EBITDA adjusted in the third quarter 2019 was NOK -22 million versus NOK -12 million last year.

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:02:10 UTC
