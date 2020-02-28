Log in
Oslo Børs VPS : Interim Report 2019 Published

02/28/2020 | 09:51am EST
Interim Report 2019 Published
February 28, 2020 Bulk Industrier AS publishes today its interim report for 2019 as approved by the Board of Directors 28 February 2020. Attached you find the Bulk Industrier AS interim report for 2019. The 2019 interim report for Bulk Industrier AS can also be downloaded from www.bulkindustrier.no For further information, please contact Peder Nærbø, Chairman and Founder Mobile: +47 913 77 794 E-mail: peder.naerbo@bulk.no www.bulkindustrier.no Bulk Industrier AS is an industrial investment company with its primary investments in Bulk Infrastructure AS. Bulk Industrier AS is a major shareholder of Bulk Infrastructure AS. Bulk Infrastructure AS is a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. The company is an industrial investor, developer and operator of industrial real estate, data centers and dark fiber networks. Bulk believes in the value creation opportunity of enabling our digital society to be fully sustainable. Hence the company`s vision: Racing to bring sustainable infrastructure to a global audience.

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 14:50:02 UTC
