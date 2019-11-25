Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Oslo Børs VPS : Invitation to Jacob Holm's update call re Q3 2019 results

11/25/2019 | 09:43am EST
Invitation to Jacob Holm's update call re Q3 2019 results
Jacob Holm & Sønner Holding A/S invites you to an update call in connection with its recent publication of the Q3 2019 results on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 at 15:30 CET. The update call will be held by Martin Mikkelsen (CEO) and Tim Fauquex (Group Director Strategy & Analytics) and moderated by Carnegie. Norway: +47 21 60 18 25 Sweden: +46 40 66 88256 Finland: +358 248 09 2356 UK: +44 203 608 5256 Germany: +49 69 255 114416 Participant PIN: 293 216 261 For further information, please contact: investors@jacob-holm.com Tim Fauquex, Group Director Strategy & Analytics, +41 61 270 23 00 About Jacob Holm Jacob Holm is a leading producer and innovator of spunlace nonwoven fabrics. The company serves a global customer base from its four production facilities located in Spain, France and the US and is active within a wide range of market segments, including consumer wipes, healthcare, critical cleaning and beauty care. Jacob Holm has over 700 employees and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 14:42:10 UTC
