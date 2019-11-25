Oslo Børs VPS : Invitation to Jacob Holm's update call re Q3 2019 results

Jacob Holm & Sønner Holding A/S invites you to an update call in connection with its recent publication of the Q3 2019 results on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 at 15:30 CET. The update call will be held by Martin Mikkelsen (CEO) and Tim Fauquex (Group Director Strategy & Analytics) and moderated by Carnegie. Norway: +47 21 60 18 25 Sweden: +46 40 66 88256 Finland: +358 248 09 2356 UK: +44 203 608 5256 Germany: +49 69 255 114416 Participant PIN: 293 216 261 For further information, please contact: investors@jacob-holm.com Tim Fauquex, Group Director Strategy & Analytics, +41 61 270 23 00 About Jacob Holm Jacob Holm is a leading producer and innovator of spunlace nonwoven fabrics. The company serves a global customer base from its four production facilities located in Spain, France and the US and is active within a wide range of market segments, including consumer wipes, healthcare, critical cleaning and beauty care. Jacob Holm has over 700 employees and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

