Oslo Børs VPS : New Bond Issue Sparebanken Øst Boligkreditt AS and buybacks of SPOBK10

02/26/2020 | 10:58am EST
New Bond Issue Sparebanken Øst Boligkreditt AS and buybacks of SPOBK10
Sparebanken Øst Boligkreditt AS has successfully issued a new floating rate note NOK 2500 mio covered bond transaction due June 2025. Sparebanken Øst retained NOK 500 mio on their own book, NOK 2000 mio was sold to the market. In conjunction with the transaction Sparebanken Øst Boligkreditt AS bought NOK 1613 mio of SPOBK10. The company will make an early partial redemption of SPOBK10. New outstanding amount in SPOBK10 will after the transaction be NOK 387 mio. DNB, Nordea and SEB acted as Lead Managers Contact Sparebanken Øst Boligkreditt AS: CEO; Vegard Kvamme +47 977 00 370

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 15:57:05 UTC
