Oslo Børs VPS : New SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt NOK Covered Bond launched

New SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt NOK Covered Bond launched
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt has today successfully launched a new FRN covered bond maturing February 17th 2025, the bond carries a coupon of 3mth Nibor + 25bps, issue price was par. Total outstanding is NOK 5.25 bn. Contact person: Jahn Fredrik Hoff +47 92 28 19 97
