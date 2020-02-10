Log in
Oslo Børs VPS : New SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt NOK Covered Bond launched

02/10/2020 | 09:38am EST
New SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt NOK Covered Bond launched
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt has today successfully launched a new FRN covered bond maturing February 17th 2025, the bond carries a coupon of 3mth Nibor + 25bps, issue price was par. Total outstanding is NOK 5.25 bn. Contact person: Jahn Fredrik Hoff +47 92 28 19 97

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 14:37:00 UTC
