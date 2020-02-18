Oslo Børs VPS : Norlandia Health & Care Group - Q4'2019 Interim Report

18 February 2020 The Board of Directors of Norlandia Health & Care Group AS has approved the unaudited Group financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Please find attached the Q4 2019 Interim Report. For further information, please contact: Yngvar Tov Herbjørnssønn (CEO): +47 91 83 71 89 Erik Nicolay Sandøy (CFO): +47 48 89 44 26

