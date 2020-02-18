Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oslo Børs VPS : Norlandia Health & Care Group - Q4'2019 Interim Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 01:03am EST
Norlandia Health & Care Group - Q4'2019 Interim Report
18 February 2020 The Board of Directors of Norlandia Health & Care Group AS has approved the unaudited Group financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Please find attached the Q4 2019 Interim Report. For further information, please contact: Yngvar Tov Herbjørnssønn (CEO): +47 91 83 71 89 Erik Nicolay Sandøy (CFO): +47 48 89 44 26

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 06:02:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:58aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :appointment of company secretary
PU
01:58aEQUINOR : Ex dividend
PU
01:57aHuawei Suppliers' Shares Slump After WSJ Report of Potential New U.S. Restrictions
DJ
01:56aATEA : Managing Director in Atea Denmark
AQ
01:53aDPR Upbeat about New Gas Initiative
PU
01:51aCANON : Professional Mirrorless Redefined – Canon announces development of the game-changing, 8K video-capable EOS R5 Developed with customer feedback and market needs in mind, the EOS R5 features unrivalled high-speed, high-resolution, 8K video and unparalleled image stabilisation
AQ
01:50aHSBC : net profit falls 53%, bank to sell assets in overhaul
AQ
01:50aEQUINOR ASA : Ex dividend
GL
01:48aMiners welcome Indonesia's new jobs bill that could spur coal growth
RE
01:48aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : – Announcement regarding change in holdings
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to shed assets worth $100 billion and slash 35,000 jobs over three years
2APPLE INC. : Why Mess With a Winning Strategy? Investors Bet on Tech -- Update
3RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Makes EUR4.86 Billion Offer to Buy UBI Banca
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group